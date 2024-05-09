 Victor Stranges and The Futurists To Perform The Songs of Elvis Costello - Noise11.com
Victor Stranges and The Futurists To Perform The Songs of Elvis Costello

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2024

Melbourne musician Victor Stranges is putting The Futurists back on stage for ‘The Songs of Elvis Costello’ in Belgrave on 26 May.

Stranges is a longtime Elvis fan. The origins of this show date back to 2010. “Because of the similarities I had with his voice and style, I was asked by a concert promoter to put on a show of Elvis Costello songs and tour it with a band,” Victor said.

In 2010 that did not happen. “Back then I was focusing on an original music career. Playing other people’s songs was the furthest thing from my mind. The truth is, what I learned from Costello was how to write songs. His music was a puzzle I used to pull apart and put back together a lot… I relented and started playing his songs live for fun. When a friend told me the show was a real indulgence for him, I knew I was onto something that could resonate with audiences,” he added.

Victor reconsidered the concept in 2019 and put his first Costello show on at the Brunswick Ballroom.

The Futurists includes Frank Scalzo, the original drummer of Melbourne’s The Secret Agents from the early 80s who became Pseudo Echo. “Frank plays Pete Thomas’ drum parts and also has the extra task of singing backing vocals on almost every song. I feel for him. It takes a lot of energy, but he grew up on The Beatles so he knows the drill,” Victor says.

Mike Dupp is the Steve Nieve on the band. “I am thankful I have Mike Dupp (the Adele Show) on keyboards. He has a feel that is pure and literally plays Steve Nieve’s parts note perfect. What’s more he is a huge Tom Waits fan.”

On bass is the familiar face of Dave Leslie of Baby Animals.

VICTOR STRANGES & THE FUTURIST will be playing the hits and obscurities of ELVIS COSTELLO at SookiLounge in Belgrave on Sunday 26th May. The venue is a vibrant hub for live music nestled in the arts and social scene in the hills, Dandenong Ranges, Melbourne.

Website: https://victorstranges.com

