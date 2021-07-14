Historic Oasis Knebworth Performance Is Going To Cinema - Noise11.com

Oasis’s 1996 Knebworth concert will be screened in cinemas worldwide on 10 August.

Oasis played Knebworth in 10 and 11 August 1996. The screening will mark the concerts 25th anniversary.

Liam Gallagher says “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel Gallagher says “I can’t believe we never played Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!”

Trafalgar Releasing’s Marc Allenby says: “The success and continuing legacy of Oasis defined a generation in a way few bands have throughout music history. We are proud to be bringing this celebratory film to cinemas in this special event release, bringing together audiences from all around the world to commemorate the 25th anniversary of these landmark gigs.”

Setlist 10 August 1996

Columbia

Acquiesce

Supersonic

Hello

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Slide Away

Morning Glory

Round Are Way (Ending with Up In The Sky)

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Whatever (Ending with All The Young Dudes)

Cast No Shadow

Wonderwall

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back in Anger

My Big Mouth

It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)

Live Forever

Encore:

Champagne Supernova

I Am the Walrus

Setlist 11 August 1996

Columbia

Acquiesce

Supersonic

Hello

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Slide Away

Morning Glory

Round Are Way (Ending with Up In The Sky)

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Whatever (Ending with Octopus’s Garden)

Cast No Shadow

Wonderwall

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back in Anger

My Big Mouth

It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)

Live Forever

Encore:

Champagne Supernova

I Am the Walrus

All the deets are at https://www.oasisknebworth1996.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments