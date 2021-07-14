Historic Oasis Knebworth Performance Is Going To Cinema - Noise11.com

Oasis’s 1996 Knebworth concert will be screened in cinemas worldwide on 10 August.
Oasis played Knebworth in 10 and 11 August 1996. The screening will mark the concerts 25th anniversary.
Liam Gallagher says “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”
Noel Gallagher says “I can’t believe we never played Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!”
Trafalgar Releasing’s Marc Allenby says: “The success and continuing legacy of Oasis defined a generation in a way few bands have throughout music history. We are proud to be bringing this celebratory film to cinemas in this special event release, bringing together audiences from all around the world to commemorate the 25th anniversary of these landmark gigs.”
Setlist 10 August 1996
Columbia
Acquiesce
Supersonic
Hello
Some Might Say
Roll With It
Slide Away
Morning Glory
Round Are Way (Ending with Up In The Sky)
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Whatever (Ending with All The Young Dudes)
Cast No Shadow
Wonderwall
The Masterplan
Don’t Look Back in Anger
My Big Mouth
It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)
Live Forever
Encore:
Champagne Supernova
I Am the Walrus
Setlist 11 August 1996
Columbia
Acquiesce
Supersonic
Hello
Some Might Say
Roll With It
Slide Away
Morning Glory
Round Are Way (Ending with Up In The Sky)
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Whatever (Ending with Octopus’s Garden)
Cast No Shadow
Wonderwall
The Masterplan
Don’t Look Back in Anger
My Big Mouth
It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)
Live Forever
Encore:
Champagne Supernova
I Am the Walrus
All the deets are at https://www.oasisknebworth1996.com
