Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Dates Rescheduled - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Dates Rescheduled

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2022

in News

Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian tour will now happen in September.

The tour was postponed when the Hoodoo Gurus drummer caught Covid on the eve of the first show.

Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus says: “We just want to offer our heartfelt thanks to Frontier Touring, as well as the The Dandy Warhols and their management. Our last-minute COVID emergency put everyone in a “World Of Pain” (shameless plug) and it took a small army of people working overtime to get this tour back on track. We are incredibly grateful for all your hard work. We also want to thank everyone who has been holding on to their tickets in expectation of today’s announcement (#keepyourtickets). Thanks for your patience – we promise you that the wait will be worth it. See you in September.”

Opening proceedings in Brisbane and Sydney will be The Buoys, Even in Melbourne and Adelaide, Gnarlhünd in Hobart and Rinehearts in Perth.

September 2022 rescheduled dates:

Tue 13 Sep 2022 – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD (prev. Thu 14 Apr)
Thu 15 Sep 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (prev. Tue 12 Apr & Wed 13 Apr)
Fri 16 Sep 2022 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC (prev. Wed 6 Apr)
Sat 17 Sep 2022 – Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS* (prev. Sat 9 Apr)
Tue 20 Sep 2022 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA (prev. Tue 5 Apr)
Fri 23 Sep 2022 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA (prev. Sat 2 Apr)

With shows scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth all existing ticketholders will be notified of rescheduled dates via the official ticketing agency and need not act. Original purchases will be valid for the rescheduled date without the need for exchange. We encourage you to #keepyourtickets. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted to the official ticketing agency prior to Thursday 12 May.

