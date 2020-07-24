 Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner Doesn’t Hold Back In Frank Political Conversation With Noise11.com - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner Doesn’t Hold Back In Frank Political Conversation With Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2020

In a new conversation with Noise11.com, Dave Faulkner doesn’t hold back when it comes to truth, justice and the American way.

Hoodoo Gurus new song ‘Hung Out To Dry’ slams Trump. So does the video. Speaking to Noise11, Dave said “We weren’t trying to be controversial. I’m surprised how controversial it proved to be for some people. To me, I don’t think its political. I don’t think Trump is a politician. He is a shyster and a criminal who is in charge of a country and represents a party, yes but what are his policies other to get himself power and money? For me its talking about an absolute fuckwit”.

Watch the Dave Faulkner interview:

In 2021 there will be a new Hoodoo Gurus album. “The whole thing is working towards an album. We are doing it a different way this time. An album is still important but the way our business has changed is the way people now listen to music. The album is no longer the start of the promotional cycle. You’d make an album, release it and then have singles after that. That kept the album in the charts. Now it’s the opposite. You give them the singles in advance. The albums wraps it up. Its like what we did with ‘Stoneage Romeos’. We started with a bunch of singles. This song was meant to be a b-side”.

“I hate political songs generally because they are boring,” Dave says. “You can’t really listen to them after you get the message. Hopefully people will like this song just as someone I dislike intensely and hopefully will go away. There are two other songs ready to go. This was recorded to be the b-side of the next song”.

Watch Hoodoo Gurus ‘Hung Out To Dry’:

