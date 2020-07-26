 Hoodoo Gurus Plan First Album In 11 Years For 2021 - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Plan First Album In 11 Years For 2021

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2020

in News

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner is still planning on the band’s first album in 11 years in 2021 and before then fans will be treated to a stack of new music as singles. This week thus released ‘Hung Out To Dry’ and there is more to come.

“There are two other singles ready to go,” Dave Faulkner tells Noise11.com. “We recorded them at the same time as ‘Hung Out To Dry’. This wasn’t meant to be a single. The next one is meant to be the single. This one was recorded to be the b-side. In some ways it will share a slight similar theme but I won’t go into it yet. It talks about the modern world and what we are going through and how people’s opinions are so polarised. We have other songs as well lined up. We are just waiting to go back in and finish them off”.

The Coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the sessions but Dave is confident the album will be completed. “The way we did this recording was delayed awhile because we did lock down when March happened. We cancelled the recording session we had in for May. It wasn’t until the end of May when we had a pretty good lid on the Coronavirus in Australia. We had been Zooming with each other. We hadn’t seen each other in person for that whole period. We started to believe we could trust ourselves, we knew we were each being diligent and we made sure it was safe to do so when we got back into the recording studio we chose. They had been struggling too, no-one was recording, no-one was rehearsing. We could lock our gear in there when no-one was there so we knew we were safe. That was the way we were able to record these songs. But now we’ve gone back in our box because we’ve seen the upsurge. The second wave was what everyone was talking about and of course, now it’s happening. Maybe in October we’ll take another look at it and see where its at health-wise. We’ll go on that plan to get an album out next year. We had singles ready to go so that has bought us some time”.

Watch the Noise11 Hoodoo Gurus interview with Dave Faulkner:

Watch new Hoodoo Gurus ‘Hung Out To Dry’:

