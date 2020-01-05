Hunters & Collectors Launch 10 Years Of Red Hot Summer In Bendigo

Hunters & Collectors reactivated for Red Hot Summer in Bendigo on Saturday presenting a setlist covering their recording era between1982 and 1994 minus work from the final album of 1998.

John Archer on bass, Doug Falconer on drums, Jeremy Smith on French horn, Jack Howard on trumpet, Barry Palmer on lead guitar, John Archer on bass and Mark Seymour on lead guitar, vocals were once again collectively Hunters & Collectors for their first tour since 2014 and first show since the Clipsal 500 one-off for Adelaide in 2017.

The Red Hot Summer Bendigo show was only the 27th Hunters & Collectors show since they broke up in 1998. For Red Hot Summer, Hunters & Collectors will double their live output of the last 22 years in just four months.

Considering the absence of concert activity of the past two decades, Hunters & Collectors are still a remarkably powerful band. The four components of brass, percussion, bass and guitar overlayed with the unique voice and poetic words of Mark Seymour, makes Hunters & Collectors a very special part of Australian music culture.

It’s an incredible statement about the public’s past music tastes that songs like ‘Say Goodbye’, ‘Do You See What I See’, ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’, ‘True Tears of Joy’ and ‘Holy Grail’ were Top 40 singles in their day. Imagine that compared to the tripe that makes up todays Top 40 chart. Songs with depth, songs with a message, songs made with real musical instruments by real musicians were actually chart hits.

Duane McDonald’s foresight in pursuing Hunters & Collectors for the Red Hot Summer tour paid off with the Bendigo audience crowded in to anticipate the show and then singing along to the anthems along the way.

The Hunters & Collectors band is (like their album title a) juggernaut in itself. With so many moving parts, Hunters & Collectors operates like a rock orchestra. While bands of their era like Chisel were blues-based and Midnight Oil’s origins grew from punk, Hunters & Collectors were more aligned in their early days with the tribal rhythms that also influenced an early Nick Cave. That may in part be attributable to producer Tony Cohen who not only worked on their 1982 debut but also The Boys Next Door/The Birthday Party and the Bad Seeds era of the Nick Cave catalogue.

Opening with their earliest known song, ‘Talking To A Stranger’ set the thermostat to the heart of the band. Over the next 90 minutes the band would occasionally jump back to that mode with ‘Betty’s Worry or The Slab’ and ’42 Wheels’ but the focus of the setlist is was a collection of songs that established the legacy of this band.

‘Turn A Blind Eye’, ‘When The Rivers Run Dry’, ‘Where Do You Go’, are part of Australian rock history. ‘What’s A Few Men’, inspired by Albert Facey’s ‘A Fortunate Life’, is history in song.

Hunters & Collectors 4 January 2020, Bendigo

Talking To A Stranger (from Hunters & Collectors, 1982)

Turn A Blind Eye (from Ghost Nation, 1989)

Inside A Fireball (from Living Daylight EP, 1987)

True Tears Of Joy (from Cut, 1992)

Where Do You Go? (from Cut, 1992)

Stuck On You (from Human Frailty, 1986)

Dog (from Human Frailty, 1986)

Say Goodbye (from Human Frailty, 1986)

Back In The Hole (from Demon Flower, 1994)

Holy Grail (from Cut, 1992)

Betty’s Worry or The Slab (from The Jaws of Life, 1984)

What’s A Few Men? (What’s A Few Men?, 1987)

Everything’s On Fire (from Human Frailty, 1986)

When The River Runs Dry (from Ghost Nation, 1989)

Do You See What I See? (What’s A Few Men?, 1987)

42 Wheels (from The Jaws of Life, 1984)

Throw Your Arms Around Me (from Human Frailty, 1986)

Mark Seymour and Jack Howard of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo

