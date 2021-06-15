 Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daly To Tour Together - Noise11.com
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daly To Tour Together

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2021

in News

Ian Moss and Tory Cassar-Daly have combined to present the Together Alone tour from October.

For Ian this one comes just after his One Guitar One Night Only tour.

Mossy said “I have been a big fan of Troy’s for so long so when this opportunity came up to do a lap around Australia with him I was never going to say no. These shows have been about 2 years in the planning, the set list will have everything plus a few surprises and I can’t wait to finally take it on the road and out to our fans.”

Troy Cassar-Daley is no stanger to Cold Chisel collaborations. He wrote ‘Shutting Down Our Town’ on Jimmy Barnes’ ‘My Criminal Record’ album.

Troy added: “From the first chord I heard Ian Moss play on guitar I was hooked, and then he sang! He has been a major source of inspiration for me for years and to play some shows with him across the country will be something very special. This will be a great fun musical adventure, I’m so proud to blend what we do on stage for people to see, guitar heaven! See you out there. I can’t wait to play.”

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley Dates

Wednesday, 13 October – Queen’s Park Theatre, Geraldton WA #
Friday, 15 October – Astor Theatre, Perth WA #
Saturday, 16 October – The Gov, Adelaide SA #
Thursday, 21 October – Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle NSW *
Friday, 22 October – Panthers, Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW *
Saturday, 23 October – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW *
Thursday, 28 October – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD *
Friday, 29 October – The Events Centre, Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD *
Saturday, 30 October – The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley QLD *
Sunday, 31 October – Jacaranda Festival, Market Square, Grafton NSW
Thursday, 11 November – West Gippsland PAC, Warragul VIC #
Friday, 12 November – Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC #
Saturday, 13 November – Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC #
Friday, 19 November – Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW *
Saturday, 20 November – Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW *
Friday, 10 December – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs NT *
Saturday, 11 December – Darwin Entertainment Centre Playhouse, Darwin NT *

