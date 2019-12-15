Icehouse To Headline Anthem Music Festival In Canberra

Icehouse will headline Canberra’s Anthem Music Festival in 2020.

“It’s been a while since we played in Canberra and the band and I are excited to be headlining the Anthem Festival in 2020 and bringing the show to our fans in the ACT,” Iva Davies said in a statement.

Anthem Music Festival was recently acquired by Unbreakable Touring. “Unbreakable Touring has recently taken over the Anthems brand and are thrilled to bring these iconic Australian legends to the people of Canberra on one main stage. We look forward to building this festival for years to come and ensure we offer the ultimate experience to our patrons,” commented Unbreakable Touring’s Kristie Spillane.

The 2020 Anthem line-up will also include:

The Temper Trap

Eskimo Joe

The Rogue Traders

Frente

Mark Wilkinson

EVENT INFORMATION:

VENUE: Stage 88 – Commonwealth Park

LOCATION: Canberra, ACT

TIME: Gates open 4pm. 11.30pm Finish

AGE: ALL AGES – Persons under 18 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding parent or legal guardian at all times. Children under 12 years admitted free of charge in the General Admission lawn area and do not require a ticket.

TICKET PRICE: From $99 + booking fee

TRANSPORT: To be advised.

SEATING: Seating options will be provided as offered with different ticket levels.

WEBSITE: www.anthemsfest.com.au

TICKETS ON SALE: Thursday 19 December 2020. Registration for early bird pre-sale tickets open now via the website.

