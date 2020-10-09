 Icehouse To Release Icehouse Plays Flowers Live Album - Noise11.com
Icehouse To Release Icehouse Plays Flowers Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2020

in News

Iva Davies is planning a live album ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the debut album ‘Icehouse’ by Flowers.

Icehouse were originally called Flowers and the debut album called ‘Icehouse’. The name and title were reversed when it was discovered there was already another band called Flowers elsewhere in the world.

Iva Davies said in a statement, “All of us, the band and the incredibly dedicated crew who have been working with us these last ten years, put an intense amount of work into preparing for this one very special show.

“I committed to using my Gibson Black Beauty Les Paul guitar (which is the guitar I used originally in 1980) and we went to work rehearsing the songs (some of which I’d barely played in 40 years).

“I knew it would be a tough set to keep up with. But what I wasn’t prepared for was the explosion of energy that possessed the band that night. These were, after all, songs played by a band that had its roots in the hard and fast punk movement of the late 70’s. (and we were only in our early 20’s at the time so we had plenty of energy!).

“Listening back to the evening, and the succession of break neck high-energy songs, I’m amazed at what happened that night on St. Kilda beach.

“I will always value the opportunity of revisiting that special time, and those early songs.”

ICEHOUSE plays Flowers tracklisting:

Icehouse
Walls
Introduction
Not My Kind
Sister
Skin
The Jean Genie
Fatman
Boulevarde
Get It On
Can’t Help Myself
Pretty Vacant
We Can Get Together
Great Southern Land

