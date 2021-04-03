 INXS Have A New Video With Baker Boy - Noise11.com
INXS and Baker Boy

INXS and Baker Boy

INXS Have A New Video With Baker Boy

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 3, 2021

in News

Indigenous rapper Baker Boy has collaborated with INXS for a new music video for their classic ‘New Sensation’.

The video was made for Lego YIDIYO.

“VIDIYO is the kind of app I wish I had when I was a kid. I always loved dancing and performing, and something like this would have made my dreams feel more like a reality and help bring my creative visions to life,” Baker Boy said.

“I hope VIDIYO inspires kids across the country to dream big and know that with a little bit of dance, anything is possible.”

“INXS’s legacy has always encouraged and enjoyed playing to a wide demographic audience – which is why Chris Murphy wanted INXS to align our classic funk-rock song New Sensation with LEGO & Baker Boy, to continue to build our fanbase among today’s kids, helping to ensure the INXS name & music continues for generations to come. We hope to inspire the next generation of music makers to create, produce and star in their own music creations.” Jon Farriss said.

The video also features new Universal signing L.L.A.M.A. “I’m constantly inspired by all of the artists on its roster. If I can make at least one person happy then my mission here is complete. The world needs a lift, and I’m up for being a part of that,” L.L.A.M.A. said.

L.L.A.M.A, whose name is an acronym for Love, Laughter And Music Always, is a global citizen. Originally from the Andean region of South America,

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton
Richard Clapton Says Goodbye Tiger Was The Album He Didn’t Want To Make

Richard Clapton’s finest work ‘Goodbye Tiger’ was an album he didn’t want to make. Richard was living in Berlin when it was suggested he return to Australia to make a new album. It took some talking into.

2 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Queensland Opens Up And Rock Out With Red Hot Summer

The Brisbane lockdown in Queensland has had a adverse effect on Bluesfest but Queensland Red Hot Summer shows are in full swing.

5 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros OGorman
Crowded House Postpone UK Europe Tour

Crowded House have postponed their first European tour in a decade again.

5 days ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bob Geldof Is Going To Be A Grandfather

Bob Geldof's daughter Pixie is expecting her first child.

5 days ago
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Billy Gibbons Preps His Third Solo Album ‘Hardware’

ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons has given us a sampler of his third album ‘Hardware’ with a new song ‘West Coast Junkie’.

5 days ago
Ed Kuepper and Jim White
Ed Kuepper and Jim White Announce Shows Together

The Saints’ Ed Kuepper and The Dirty Three’s Jim White will embark on an Australian tour together in May.

6 days ago
Kamahl at Big Day Out 2004 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Somers Apologizes To Kamahl Over Racist Remarks

Veteran Australian television host has apologized to Malayasian born, Australian based crooner Kamahl for the insensitive and racist comments he made on his show Hey Hey Its Saturday.

6 days ago