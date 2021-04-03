INXS Have A New Video With Baker Boy - Noise11.com

Indigenous rapper Baker Boy has collaborated with INXS for a new music video for their classic ‘New Sensation’.

The video was made for Lego YIDIYO.

“VIDIYO is the kind of app I wish I had when I was a kid. I always loved dancing and performing, and something like this would have made my dreams feel more like a reality and help bring my creative visions to life,” Baker Boy said.

“I hope VIDIYO inspires kids across the country to dream big and know that with a little bit of dance, anything is possible.”

“INXS’s legacy has always encouraged and enjoyed playing to a wide demographic audience – which is why Chris Murphy wanted INXS to align our classic funk-rock song New Sensation with LEGO & Baker Boy, to continue to build our fanbase among today’s kids, helping to ensure the INXS name & music continues for generations to come. We hope to inspire the next generation of music makers to create, produce and star in their own music creations.” Jon Farriss said.

The video also features new Universal signing L.L.A.M.A. “I’m constantly inspired by all of the artists on its roster. If I can make at least one person happy then my mission here is complete. The world needs a lift, and I’m up for being a part of that,” L.L.A.M.A. said.

L.L.A.M.A, whose name is an acronym for Love, Laughter And Music Always, is a global citizen. Originally from the Andean region of South America,

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments