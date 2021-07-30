INXS ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ Soundtrack Released - Noise11.com

A soundtrack for ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’, featuring the music of INXS was released today.

‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ is a reimaging of ‘Dante’s Inferno’. It follows the journey of a woman named Jane and her search for healing, hope and love via a trip to the seven deadly sins.

The music of INXS was reimagined for the film. INXS’ Kirk Penguilly told 7 Sunrise, “Some of these songs are over 30 years old and we performed them up to maybe 2,000 times, so to have someone pull them apart and put them together in a different way in inspiring.”:

Here’s the album’s full track list:

• “Drum Opera” — performed by Jon Farriss of INXS

• “Let It Ride” — performed by INXS

• “Kill the Pain” — performed by Ida Redig

• “Never Tear Us Apart” — performed by Global Network & Sophia Amato

• “Mediate” — performed by Tricky & INXS

• “Suicide Blonde” — performed by George Alice

• “Mystify” — performed by Loane & INXS

• “What You Need” — performed by Wyatt Stromer & Eric Stromer

• “Spill the Wine” — performed by Michael Hutchence

• “Taste It” — performed by Ida Redig

• “Don’t Change “ — performed by Vimala & Aden Jaron

• “Need You Tonight” — performed by Trevor Jackson & Wyatt Stromer

• “New Sensation” — performed by Alterboy

