 INXS ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ Soundtrack Released - Noise11.com
INXS Original Sin The Seven Sins

INXS ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ Soundtrack Released

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

A soundtrack for ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’, featuring the music of INXS was released today.

‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ is a reimaging of ‘Dante’s Inferno’. It follows the journey of a woman named Jane and her search for healing, hope and love via a trip to the seven deadly sins.

The music of INXS was reimagined for the film. INXS’ Kirk Penguilly told 7 Sunrise, “Some of these songs are over 30 years old and we performed them up to maybe 2,000 times, so to have someone pull them apart and put them together in a different way in inspiring.”:
Here’s the album’s full track list:
• “Drum Opera” — performed by Jon Farriss of INXS
• “Let It Ride” — performed by INXS
• “Kill the Pain” — performed by Ida Redig
• “Never Tear Us Apart” — performed by Global Network & Sophia Amato
• “Mediate” — performed by Tricky & INXS
• “Suicide Blonde” — performed by George Alice
• “Mystify” — performed by Loane & INXS
• “What You Need” — performed by Wyatt Stromer & Eric Stromer
• “Spill the Wine” — performed by Michael Hutchence
• “Taste It” — performed by Ida Redig
• “Don’t Change “ — performed by Vimala & Aden Jaron
• “Need You Tonight” — performed by Trevor Jackson & Wyatt Stromer
• “New Sensation” — performed by Alterboy

