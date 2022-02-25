 Iron Maiden Had A Ukraine Date Booked In May And Next Stop Was Moscow - Noise11.com
Iron Maiden Had A Ukraine Date Booked In May And Next Stop Was Moscow

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2022

in News

Iron Maiden were to perform their first ever Ukraine show this May.

Occasional news footage from the Kyiv in the past few days has shown billboards for Iron Maiden who were coming to the Ukraine capital on 29 May, 2022.

The next show on the tour is Moscow, Russia on 1 June. You can bet those two shows won’t be happening.

Australia’s Airbourne were to be the support on both shows.

Iron Maiden’s last show was on 15 October 2019 in Chile. The 2020 Australian tour was cancelled because of the pandemic.

