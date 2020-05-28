James Blunt and Jason Mraz Australian Tour Cancelled

The James Blunt and Jason Mraz joint Australian tour in November has been cancelled. The shows will not be rescheduled.

Blunt and Mraz were due to tour Australia for A Day On The Green starting November 12 in Perth. The shows for the Barossa Valley, Yarra Valley, Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton has also been cancelled.

Blunt and Mraz were also doing arena shows in Melbourne and Sydney as well as Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand.

For a day on the green show refunds:

Ticketmaster will refund back to the original credit card used to purchase tickets. Please note it can take some time for your bank to process, depending on your bank. Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original credit card holder for your refund.

If you bought at a Ticketmaster outlet using cash or EFTPOS, you’ll need to take your ticket(s), and the EFTPOS card used if applicable, to a Ticketmaster outlet where staff will help with your refund.

Melbourne and Sydney arena show ticketholders:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 20 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply Ticketek with updated bank details here within 3 business days since the date of this email in order to process your refund.

If you do not provide correct details, they will be unable to refund your tickets.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. Please provide Ticketek with your bank accounts details here.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments