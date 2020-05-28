 James Blunt and Jason Mraz Australian Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography

James Blunt, Melbourne 2014. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

James Blunt and Jason Mraz Australian Tour Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2020

in News

The James Blunt and Jason Mraz joint Australian tour in November has been cancelled. The shows will not be rescheduled.

Blunt and Mraz were due to tour Australia for A Day On The Green starting November 12 in Perth. The shows for the Barossa Valley, Yarra Valley, Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton has also been cancelled.

Blunt and Mraz were also doing arena shows in Melbourne and Sydney as well as Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand.

For a day on the green show refunds:
Ticketmaster will refund back to the original credit card used to purchase tickets. Please note it can take some time for your bank to process, depending on your bank. Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original credit card holder for your refund.

If you bought at a Ticketmaster outlet using cash or EFTPOS, you’ll need to take your ticket(s), and the EFTPOS card used if applicable, to a Ticketmaster outlet where staff will help with your refund.

Melbourne and Sydney arena show ticketholders:
Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 20 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply Ticketek with updated bank details here within 3 business days since the date of this email in order to process your refund.

If you do not provide correct details, they will be unable to refund your tickets.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. Please provide Ticketek with your bank accounts details here.

Noise11.com

James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Related Posts

Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Is Collaborating With Post Malone

Travis Barker is spending a week songwriting with rapper Post Malone after teaming up for a virtual Nirvana tribute concert.

3 days ago
Gorillaz Almanac 2020
Gorillaz The Comic Is Coming

Gorillaz first comic ‘Almanac’ will be published in October.

4 days ago
Charles Jenkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Icecream Hands Debut First New Music In 13 Years

Melbourne’s Icecream Hands last album ‘The Good China’ was 13 years ago in 2007. A new album is coming and the new song ‘No Weapon But Love’ was dropped on us this week.

5 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Marks 15 Years Since Debut Single Pon de Replay

Rihanna celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut single Pon de Replay in a heartfelt post on Sunday.

5 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Invites Fans To Online Listening Party

Rap icon Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album The Marshall Mathers LP with an online listening party.

6 days ago
SugarLips
Long Lost Australian Pop Treasure From SugarLips Recovered

Back in the year 2000 Australia was on the verge of a new pop band called Sugarlips ready to break big. Then Festival Records got Murdicked around and the SugarLips story was erased from the story of Australian pop.

7 days ago
Nic Cester at Memo in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nic Cester Locks Down With Dozen of Fans for ‘Hard Times’

Jet’s Nic Cester has been keeping busy during lock down with a new song ‘Hard Times’ featuring contributions from dozens of fans via video.

May 21, 2020