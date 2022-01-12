James Reyne’s Two Melbourne Shows This Weekend To Go Ahead As Planned - Noise11.com

James Reyne’s The Boys Light Up 40th anniversary shows at The Palms at Crown Melbourne on Friday and Saturday will go ahead as planned.

James had initially planned the 40th anniversary shows of The Boys Light Up album for 2020 when Covid hit. The album ‘The Boys Light Up’ was released in April 1980. We’ve now also passed the 40th anniversary of the second Australian Crawl album ‘Sirocco’, released in July 1981.

While the song ‘The Boys Light Up’ is now considered a classic, in its day it wasn’t that big a hit. In fact, it didn’t even make the Top 20, peaking at number 22. “If I’d known what gave it legs I would’ve bottled it and drunk it,” James says. “I’m delighted that so many take this song into their hearts ‘cause it never really was a hit – it just scaped into the charts. But it seems to hit a nerve, a chord, a nail, a bell, a spot ‘cause I tell ya, we don’t play it I’m likely to get shot! Or met by blokes in car-parks full of vinegar and piss who wanna know what game I’m playing”.

The biggest hit from ‘The Boys Light Up’ was the third single ‘Downhearted’. That one made it to number 12.

James Reyne tickets for Crown are available here.

James Reyne will perform at The Palms at Crown on January 14, 15, 21 and 22.

