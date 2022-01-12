 James Reyne’s Two Melbourne Shows This Weekend To Go Ahead As Planned - Noise11.com
James Reyne, noise11, photo

James Reyne: Photo by Ros O'Gorman

James Reyne’s Two Melbourne Shows This Weekend To Go Ahead As Planned

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2022

in News

James Reyne’s The Boys Light Up 40th anniversary shows at The Palms at Crown Melbourne on Friday and Saturday will go ahead as planned.

James had initially planned the 40th anniversary shows of The Boys Light Up album for 2020 when Covid hit. The album ‘The Boys Light Up’ was released in April 1980. We’ve now also passed the 40th anniversary of the second Australian Crawl album ‘Sirocco’, released in July 1981.

While the song ‘The Boys Light Up’ is now considered a classic, in its day it wasn’t that big a hit. In fact, it didn’t even make the Top 20, peaking at number 22. “If I’d known what gave it legs I would’ve bottled it and drunk it,” James says. “I’m delighted that so many take this song into their hearts ‘cause it never really was a hit – it just scaped into the charts. But it seems to hit a nerve, a chord, a nail, a bell, a spot ‘cause I tell ya, we don’t play it I’m likely to get shot! Or met by blokes in car-parks full of vinegar and piss who wanna know what game I’m playing”.

The biggest hit from ‘The Boys Light Up’ was the third single ‘Downhearted’. That one made it to number 12.

James Reyne tickets for Crown are available here.

James Reyne will perform at The Palms at Crown on January 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Noise11.com

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Usman Khawaja Thanks Paul Kelly For Song

Paul Kelly has written a song about cricketer Usman Khawaja and Khawaja is impressed.

37 mins ago
Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Made ‘A Boy Named If’ Like His Life Depended On It

Elvis Costello says his new album ‘A Boy Named If’ was made “like my life depended on it”.

2 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart To Play UK Music Festival In 2022

American country legend Marty Stuart will head to the UK in 2022 for a headline performance at The Long Road Festival is Leicestershire in August.

7 hours ago
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

8 hours ago
Rolling Stones stamps
The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

9 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinead O’Connor Confirms Death of 17 Year Old Son

Sinéad O'Connor has confirmed the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor.

2 days ago
Bob Saget
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

TV star and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. Saget was on tour in the USA. He had just started the tour in Florida. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

2 days ago