 Jason Singh Re-Records His Taxiride Hits For New Album - Noise11.com
Jason Singh

Jason Singh

Jason Singh Re-Records His Taxiride Hits For New Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2022

in News

Taxiride’s Jason Singh’s next album will include acoustic re-recordings of his classic Taxiride hits.

‘Jason Singh plays Taxiride – Hits, Bits and Beyond’ includes solo version of the well known hits including ‘Creepin Up Slowly’, ‘Get Set’ and ‘Everywhere You Go’ as well as solo material.

During lockdown Jason set up his home studio Garage Mahal Recordings, named after the second Taxiride album. He utilised his lockdown time streaming performances from the studio and those recording have been processed into the new album.

‘JasonSingh plays Taxiride – Hits, Bits and Beyond’ will be available on January 14 with a pre-sale open now with six grat tracks Afterglow, Skin, Nevermind, Saffron, Get Set and Strangers.

Album List
1. Everywhere You Go
2. Afterglow
3. Deal With It
4. Give Me One Reason
5. Skin
6. How I Got This Way
7. Nevermind
8. Oh Yeah
9. I Can Dream
10. Saffron
11. Get Set
12. Strangers
13. Creepin’ Up Slowly

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1602831400

Jason had big touring plans in the first part of 2022 but those plans have now been reduced to the two shows with 1927:

22 February, Melbourne, Palms at Crown
22 March, Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition
Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Lawsuit Dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Nirvana by the man who featured on the cover of their album Nevermind as a baby.

5 hours ago
Cowboy Junkies
Cowboy Junkies Launch Podcast Series

Cowboy Junkies have a new podcast series for 2021 focused on one song per episode.

1 day ago
Even
Even Postpone Adelaide Album Launch

Even have postponed the launch of the ‘Reverse Light Years’ album for Adelaide this Saturday but the Sydney date on Friday (January 7) is still on.

1 day ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Wants To Direct A Movie

Bryan Adams wants to direct a movie. Adams has also carved out a successful career as a photographer and he thinks his skills would be transferable to filmmaking too.

1 day ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera On Her 2021

Christina Aguilera is grateful for the "excitement and new adventures" she had in 2021.

2 days ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Public Enemy Mark the 30th Anniversary of ‘Apocalypse 91’ Hardcover Novel

Public Enemy will release a hardcover graphic novel to mark the 30th anniversary of their fourth album ‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’.

2 days ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Used Lockdowns To “Rest Her Voice”

Mariah Carey found the Covid-19 lockdown to be a blessing in disguise as she was able to rest her voice properly for the first time in years.

2 days ago