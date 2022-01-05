Jason Singh Re-Records His Taxiride Hits For New Album - Noise11.com

Taxiride’s Jason Singh’s next album will include acoustic re-recordings of his classic Taxiride hits.

‘Jason Singh plays Taxiride – Hits, Bits and Beyond’ includes solo version of the well known hits including ‘Creepin Up Slowly’, ‘Get Set’ and ‘Everywhere You Go’ as well as solo material.

During lockdown Jason set up his home studio Garage Mahal Recordings, named after the second Taxiride album. He utilised his lockdown time streaming performances from the studio and those recording have been processed into the new album.

‘JasonSingh plays Taxiride – Hits, Bits and Beyond’ will be available on January 14 with a pre-sale open now with six grat tracks Afterglow, Skin, Nevermind, Saffron, Get Set and Strangers.

Album List

1. Everywhere You Go

2. Afterglow

3. Deal With It

4. Give Me One Reason

5. Skin

6. How I Got This Way

7. Nevermind

8. Oh Yeah

9. I Can Dream

10. Saffron

11. Get Set

12. Strangers

13. Creepin’ Up Slowly

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1602831400

Jason had big touring plans in the first part of 2022 but those plans have now been reduced to the two shows with 1927:

22 February, Melbourne, Palms at Crown

22 March, Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

