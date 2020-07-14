 Jennifer Lopez Makes A Bid For The New York Mets - Noise11.com
Jennifer Lopez Makes A Bid For The New York Mets

by Music-News.com on July 15, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have initiated a second attempt to buy the New York Mets baseball team by partnering with a group of former top sportsmen.

Earlier this year the superstar couple was said to have joined forces with JPMorgan Chase’s managing director Eric Menell, the bank’s co-head of North American media investment banking, to discuss raising the capital to potentially make an offer to the Wilpon family, who currently own the team.

They abandoned the effort in May amid reports of failed negotiations with prospective backers, but now J.Lo and former New York Yankees ace A-Rod are back in business.

According to TMZ their new investment crew boasts current and retired National Football League stars such as Travis Kelce, Brian Urlacher, Joe Thomas, and DeMarco Murray.

ESPN reported that Lopez and Rodriguez had already submitted their offer, but are continuing to add partners while awaiting a response.

The group also features basketball players Bradley Beal, of the Washington Wizards, and the Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee, and the celebrities have made a $1.7 billion bid for the Mets.

However, they will face stiff competition from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, who has reportedly already offered $2 billion to purchase the team from the Wilpon family.

