Jerry Cantrell Preps US Dates For 2022 - Noise11.com

Former Alice In Chains’ guitarist Jerry Cantrell is taking the show back on the road in America in 2022.
Cantrell’s North American dates will kick off in Minneapolis March and keep Jerry working until May.
Over the past year, Jerry co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates [300, John Wick] and long-time Engineer Paul Fig. The players are drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), Duff McKagan [Guns N’ Roses, Loaded] on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato [Dillinger Escape Plan] handling all of the backing vocals along with Lola Bates, pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Jordan Lewis on piano, Matias Ambrogi-Torres on strings, and Joe Barresi [Tool, Queens of the Stone Age] overseeing the mixing of Brighten.
JERRY CANTRELL 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Thu-Mar-24 Minneapolis First Avenue
Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre
Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall
Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History
Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre
Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata
Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts
Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza
Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live
Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live
Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz
Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore
Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues
Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live
Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle
Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium
Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore
Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues
Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre
Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues
Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom
Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit
Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot
Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater
Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre
Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades
Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre
Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues
Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues
Brighten Track List
Atone
Brighten
Prism of Doubt
Black Hearts and Evil Done
Siren Song
Had To Know
Nobody Breaks You
Dismembered
Goodbye
The Cast of Players on Brighten
Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys
Greg Puciato – Backing vocals
Duff McKagan – Bass
Gil Sharone – Drums
Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums
Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar
Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings
Jordan Lewis – Piano
Michael Rozon – Pedal steel
Lola Bates – Backing vocals
Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings
