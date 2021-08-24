Jerry Cantrell Preps US Dates For 2022 - Noise11.com

Former Alice In Chains’ guitarist Jerry Cantrell is taking the show back on the road in America in 2022.

Cantrell’s North American dates will kick off in Minneapolis March and keep Jerry working until May.

Over the past year, Jerry co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates [300, John Wick] and long-time Engineer Paul Fig. The players are drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), Duff McKagan [Guns N’ Roses, Loaded] on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato [Dillinger Escape Plan] handling all of the backing vocals along with Lola Bates, pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Jordan Lewis on piano, Matias Ambrogi-Torres on strings, and Joe Barresi [Tool, Queens of the Stone Age] overseeing the mixing of Brighten.

JERRY CANTRELL 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Thu-Mar-24 Minneapolis First Avenue

Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre

Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History

Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre

Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata

Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts

Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza

Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live

Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live

Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz

Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore

Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues

Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live

Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle

Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore

Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues

Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre

Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues

Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit

Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot

Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater

Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre

Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades

Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre

Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues

Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues

Brighten Track List

Atone

Brighten

Prism of Doubt

Black Hearts and Evil Done

Siren Song

Had To Know

Nobody Breaks You

Dismembered

Goodbye

The Cast of Players on Brighten

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Backing vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis – Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Backing vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings

