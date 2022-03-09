 Jethro Tull ‘Thick As A Brick’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Jethro Tull Thick As A Brick

Jethro Tull ‘Thick As A Brick’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on March 9, 2022

in News

The Jethro Tull classic ‘Thick As A Brick’ has turned 50 years old.

‘Thick As A Brick’ was the fifth Jethro Tull album. The album was a continuous piece of music spread over two sides telling the story of a fictitious eight-year old named Gerald Bostock. Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull credited the songwriting to Bostock. In 2012, Anderson created a sequel album focused on the adult Bostock.

Anderson claimed that ‘Thick As A Brick’ was part satire, a send-up of Yes and Emerson, Lake & Palmer records, but regardless, it became a massive hit. The band members were Monty Python fans and the Python humour influenced the lyrics.

In Australia and the USA, ‘Thick As A Brick’ was a number one album for Jethro Tull. It reached no 5 in the UK.

The original artwork for the album featured a lavish full-sized 12 page newspaper called The St. Cleve Chronicle and Linwell Advertiser. It even had articles, competitions and advertisements.

‘Thick As A Brick’ was released March 3, 1972 in the UK and March 10, 1972 in the USA.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo 8369 8371

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Yes Close To The Edge
Yes To Perform Classic ‘Close To The Edge’ Album On 2022 Tour

Yes will perform the ‘Close To The Edge’ album in its entirety on their 2022 tour.

17 mins ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Air Supply To Tour Australia For David Roy Williams In November and December

Air Supply will return to Australia for shows in November and December.

1 day ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Tour Paused As Rob Hirst Tests Positive To Covid-19

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst has tested positive to Covid-19 bring the Midnight Oil ‘Resist’ tour to a pause.

1 day ago
Shirley Bassey, music news, noise11.com
Shirley Bassey To Perform Bond Theme At BAFTAs

Dame Shirley Bassey will open the British Academy Film Awards by performing one of her James Bond theme songs.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones To Announce European Tour

The Rolling Stones are set to announce a new European tour.

2 days ago
Peter Garrett and Rob Hirst of Midnight Oil at A Day On the Green Mt Duneed photo Shotz by Jackson
Midnight Oil “10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1” Surprise Gig In Melbourne CANCELLED

UPDATE : Midnight Oil's surprise Melbourne show tonight 7 March 2022 has been cancelled.

3 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting To Star In BBC Radio 4 Drama

Multi-platinum singer, song-writer and actor, Sting returns to BBC Radio 4 audio drama in I Must Have Loved You, a play he has co-created with writer Michael Chaplin.

6 days ago