Jimmy Barnes Has A Kids Book Coming - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has his first children’s book on the way. ‘Rosie The Rhinoceros’ is an original story by Jimmy with images from Matt Sharks.

Jimmy says, “I’m excited to reveal the book cover for Rosie The Rhinoceros, a kids book I’ve written, which was inspired by my granddaughter, Rosie, who charges around like a rhinoceros but feels she’s a delicate unicorn. We laughed when I told her the story and I can’t wait to read the book to her. Rosie loves to read. I know she thinks the cover is great”.

In recent years Jimmy has become a best-selling author. His two books ‘Working Class Boy’, then ‘Working Class Man’ told his life story. His recent book ‘Killing Time’ was a series of stories from throughout his life. ‘Working Class Boy’ was awarded Biography of the Year at the Australian Book Industry Awards of 2017. He repeated the honor the following year with ‘Working Class Man’ making him the only author to win back to back awards two years running.

‘Rosie the Rhinoceros’ is just one of two books coming from Jimmy. In November, Jimmy and Jane Barnes will publish their ‘Where The River Bends’ family cookbook, a collection of their family recipes.

In November Jimmy will also headline the return of One Electric Day at Werribee Park. One Electric Day will also feature The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi & Chocolate Starfish. It is on 21 November. Only buy your tickets from: www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

