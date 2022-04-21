 Jimmy Barnes Is Taking Soul Deep Back On Tour To Mark 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30

Jimmy Barnes Is Taking Soul Deep Back On Tour To Mark 30th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2022

in News

Jimmy Barnes will tour his classic soul covers album ‘Soul Deep’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the release.

‘Soul Deep’ was released on 4 November 1991. It was a number one album in Australia and reached number 3 in New Zealand.

In a statement Jimmy said, “I’ve always been particularly proud of Soul Deep. It was made for all the right reasons and there was something magical about the way it struck a chord with so many people. There’s a reason that all those great sixties songs are called “timeless” – the raw stories they tell make sense to every generation. I’m really looking forward to revisiting this music again live after all these years too. Hopefully we can remind people why they enjoyed this album so much first time around while also introducing it to a whole new audience.”

Jimmy Barnes – Soul Deep 30
Out 3 June 2022 through Bloodlines

Tracklisting:
1. Soothe Me (with Sam Moore)
2. Do You Love Me (with Josh Teskey)
3. I Gotcha (Remastered)
4. (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher (Remastered)
5. When Something Is Wrong With My Baby (with John Farnham) (Remastered)
6. Show Me (Remastered)
7. Many Rivers To Cross (Remastered)
8. Reflections (Remastered)
9. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)
10. I Found A Love (Remastered)
11. Signed Sealed Delivered (I’m Yours) (Remastered)
12. Bring It On Home To Me (with Diesel) (Remastered)
13. Here I Am (Come And Take Me) (Remastered)
14. River Deep Mountain High (Remastered)
15. Reflections (with Ian Moss)
16. I Gotcha (Rock Version)

Soul Deep dates are:

Thursday 16 June Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 18 June Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 24 June Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 2 July Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

– The Teskey Brothers not appearing at the Adelaide show
– David Campbell special guest Adelaide show only
– Mahalia Barnes + The Soul Mates will open for all shows

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Wiggles
The Wiggles To Receive The Ted Albert Award at The APRA Music Awards

The original Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple Wiggles, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt will receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards on Tuesday 3 May at Melbourne Town Hall.

55 mins ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Goes Sole With New Shoe Line

Liam Gallagher is “glad” to be launching a shoe line with Adidas Spezial.

1 day ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Explains Decision to Pull Death Row Catalogue

Snoop Dogg has removed the Death Row catalogue from streaming platforms because they "don't pay".

2 days ago
Embrace
Embrace To Release Their Eighth Album

Embrace is releasing their eight studio album. Embrace will drop their latest record 'How to Be a Person Like Other People' - the follow up to 2018’s ‘Love Is A Basic Need’ - on 26 August, which is about the “journey” of being shown “how to feel”.

2 days ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Has Covid, Crowded House Postpone Remainder of Dates

The remaining dates on the Crowded House Dreamers Are Waiting Tour have been postponed after Neil Finn tested positive to Covid on Monday and is now isolating for seven days.

2 days ago
Wu-Tang Clan Enter Wu-Tang
Wu-Tang Clan Albums Archived In Library of Congress

Wu-Tang Clan album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) has been archived in the U.S. Library of Congress.

3 days ago
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Performs The Simpson and Spider-Man At Coachella

Danny Elfman was one of the surprises at Coachella 2022 with a setlist mixing his old band Oingo Boingo and this soundtrack work into one setlist.

3 days ago