Jimmy Barnes Is Taking Soul Deep Back On Tour To Mark 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will tour his classic soul covers album ‘Soul Deep’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the release.

‘Soul Deep’ was released on 4 November 1991. It was a number one album in Australia and reached number 3 in New Zealand.

In a statement Jimmy said, “I’ve always been particularly proud of Soul Deep. It was made for all the right reasons and there was something magical about the way it struck a chord with so many people. There’s a reason that all those great sixties songs are called “timeless” – the raw stories they tell make sense to every generation. I’m really looking forward to revisiting this music again live after all these years too. Hopefully we can remind people why they enjoyed this album so much first time around while also introducing it to a whole new audience.”

Jimmy Barnes – Soul Deep 30

Out 3 June 2022 through Bloodlines

Tracklisting:

1. Soothe Me (with Sam Moore)

2. Do You Love Me (with Josh Teskey)

3. I Gotcha (Remastered)

4. (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher (Remastered)

5. When Something Is Wrong With My Baby (with John Farnham) (Remastered)

6. Show Me (Remastered)

7. Many Rivers To Cross (Remastered)

8. Reflections (Remastered)

9. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)

10. I Found A Love (Remastered)

11. Signed Sealed Delivered (I’m Yours) (Remastered)

12. Bring It On Home To Me (with Diesel) (Remastered)

13. Here I Am (Come And Take Me) (Remastered)

14. River Deep Mountain High (Remastered)

15. Reflections (with Ian Moss)

16. I Gotcha (Rock Version)

Soul Deep dates are:

Thursday 16 June Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 18 June Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 June Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 2 July Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

– The Teskey Brothers not appearing at the Adelaide show

– David Campbell special guest Adelaide show only

– Mahalia Barnes + The Soul Mates will open for all shows

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

