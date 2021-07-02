Jimmy Buffett To Premiere ‘This Land Is Your Land’ For July 4 - Noise11.com

Jimmy Buffett will debut a new version of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ for this July 4.

Buffett taped a video for the song for ‘A Capitol Fourth’, America’s Independence Day celebration. The video was filmed in Southern California overlooking the Pacific Ocean, interwoven with iconic scenes from across the country including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon. The performance also features Coral Reefer band members Mike Utley on keys and Robert Greenidge on steel drums.

Woody Guthrie wrote ‘This Land In your Land’ in 1940 but did not record the song until 1944. In 2002 it was chosen as one of 50 recordings added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Jimmy Buffett previously performed ‘Margaritaville’ with the cast of ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ for A Capitol Fourth in 2018.

In 2014 Buffett surprised Australia with an unannounced show in Queensland. Buffett was on an unannounced holiday in Australia when he decided to play a free show on the beach at the Gold Coast.

