John Butler To Hit The Road Again In May - Noise11.com

John Butler is heading back on the road for his first post-pandemic national tour in May. The tour will kick off in Newcastle on May 19.

“I’m really, really looking forward to this tour. It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community AND myself feels like a bit of good healing, said John Butler. “When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”

East Coast:

Wednesday 19 May – Newcastle Civic Theatre – Newcastle, Awabakal, NSW

Thursday 20 May – Sydney State Theatre – Sydney, Eora Nation, NSW

Friday 21 May – Qpac – Brisbane, Yuggera, Qld

Saturday 22 May – Munro Martin Parklands – Yidinjdji, Qld

Tuesday 25 May – Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre – Gureng Gureng, Qld

Wednesday 26 May – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre – Bundaberg, Gureng Gureng, Qld

Thursday 27 May – Pilbeam Theatre – Rockhampton, Darumbal Qld

Saturday 29 May – Empire Theatre – Toowoomba, Barunggam Qld

Sunday 30 May – Palais Theatre – St Kilda, Boonwurrung Vic

West Coast:

Wednesday 9 June – Albany Entertainment Centre – Minang, WA

Friday 11 June – Esperance Civic Centre – Wudjari, WA

Saturday 12 June- Goldfields Arts Centre – Wangkathaa, WA

Wednesday 16 June- Mandurah Performing Arts Centre – Pinjarup, WA

Sunday 20 June – Perth Concert Hall – Wajuk, WA

Tuesday 22 June – Queenspark Theatre – Amanhu, WA

Friday 25 June – Federation Park, Exmouth – Thalanyji, WA

