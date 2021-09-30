 John Mellencamp And Bruce Springsteen Release Their First Duet Together - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp photo by Taryn Weitzman

Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp photo by Taryn Weitzman

John Mellencamp And Bruce Springsteen Release Their First Duet Together

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2021

in News

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have recorded their first song together. ‘Wasted Days’ will feature on the next Mellencamp album.

The video is directed by long-time Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Zimny won an Emmy Award for his ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ special on Netflix. He also directed Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ and ‘Letter To You’ documentaries and the 2001 ‘The E Street Band: Live In New York’.

Zimny was a film editor for the series The Wire. His previous works include Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run and Springsteen music videos and documentaries including, The River Tour Tempe 1980, Pay Me My Money Down, Long Walk Home, The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, Elvis Presley: The Searcher and The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash.

The Mellencamp album will be released in 2022. The last John Mellencamp album ‘Other People’s Stuff’ was released in December 2018.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Covers Marty Stuart For His Latest Song ‘Matches’

Marty Stuart has released another song as he builds towards ‘Matches’ was originally released on his 1992 album ‘Let There Be Country’ but recorded in 1988.

7 hours ago
the rolling stones, rod laver arena, photo ros ogorman
The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’

The Rolling Stones fans have a previously unreleased song new to listen to today. ‘Troubles A-Comin’ is one of the nine previously unreleased songs coming on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

7 hours ago
Years & Years Crave
Years & Years New Song ‘Crave’ Inspired By ABBA

Years & Years' new single, 'Crave', is inspired by ABBA.

17 hours ago
Badfinger No Matter What
Rick Springfield, Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman Reinvent Badfinger

Sole surviving Badfinger member Joey Molland has created a tribute to his famous band with a line-up of guests including Rick Wakeman, Rick Springfield, Ian Anderson and Todd Rundgren.

1 day ago
Ramones
Johnny Ramone Guitar Sells For $900000

A guitar played by Johnny Ramone has sold for more than $900,000 (£650,000) at auction.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

2 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Debut New Song ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have a new song titled ‘Jussy’s Girl’ which we can only assume is a polite nod to the Rick Springfield hit 'Jessie's Girl'.

3 days ago