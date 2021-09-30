John Mellencamp And Bruce Springsteen Release Their First Duet Together - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have recorded their first song together. ‘Wasted Days’ will feature on the next Mellencamp album.

The video is directed by long-time Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Zimny won an Emmy Award for his ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ special on Netflix. He also directed Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ and ‘Letter To You’ documentaries and the 2001 ‘The E Street Band: Live In New York’.

Zimny was a film editor for the series The Wire. His previous works include Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run and Springsteen music videos and documentaries including, The River Tour Tempe 1980, Pay Me My Money Down, Long Walk Home, The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, Elvis Presley: The Searcher and The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash.

The Mellencamp album will be released in 2022. The last John Mellencamp album ‘Other People’s Stuff’ was released in December 2018.

