John Mellencamp and Friends To Present ‘At Home With Farm Aid’ Live This Weekend

by Announcement on April 11, 2020

in News

Farm Aid, the non-profit organization whose mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America, and AXS TV, the premier U.S. cable channel for music programming, presents a special broadcast of At Home With Farm Aid, featuring performances by acclaimed artists and Farm Aid Board Members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews, on Saturday, April 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. (That is 1pm Sunday Australian eastern standard time).

The hour-long live event reunites Farm Aid president Willie Nelson, joined by his sons Lukas and Micah, with fellow music legends and Farm Aid board members Mellencamp, Young, and Matthews for an intimate performance to raise funds and awareness for farmers impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unique concert captures the quartet as they each tune in from their own homes and studios to deliver an unforgettable night of music that viewers will not want to miss. At Home With Farm Aid airs as part of AXS TV’s new “@Home And Social” initiative—an ongoing series giving artists a platform to broadcast live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans, with proceeds supporting those in need as a result of the coronavirus. Viewers can enjoy the simulcast on AXS TV and at www.farmaid.org, as well as across the Network’s various social media platforms. .

For more than three decades, Farm Aid has worked diligently to build a dynamic family farm-centered agricultural system benefiting farms both big and small. Now, with COVID-19 presenting farmers across the country with a new set of challenges to overcome, Farm Aid is responding immediately to invest in farmer-led solutions to the COVID-19 crisis; make emergency grants to farmers and ranchers in need; create comprehensive resources for farmers; connect farmers to legal, financial, and mental health support resources; support local, state, and national farm organizations; and advocate for COVID-19 recovery funds and resources from the federal government for short-term relief and long-term resilience. To make a donation so that Farm Aid can support and strengthen our farmers, please visit www.farmaid.org/donate. .

“The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us. One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers,” said Farm Aid president Willie Nelson. “Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now!” .

“Farmers have given so much to America,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “With COVID-19 putting the farming industry to the ultimate test, it’s our turn to give back. AXS TV is proud to continue our partnership with Farm Aid to bring our viewers this incredible event, hosted by four of rock, country, and folk’s most influential icons. We hope that it will provide some much-needed entertainment during this time, while also informing people everywhere of the crisis impacting our farmers, the essential services farmers bring us, and what people can do to help.” .

Additionally, viewers can relive powerhouse performances from Nelson, Mellencamp, Young, Matthews and more when AXS TV presents The Best Of Farm Aid 2019 on Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The two-and-a-half-hour special compiles footage from AXS TV’s live broadcast of the 2019 festival, giving viewers the best seat in the house for hit-packed sets from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Yola and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, among others, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s previously-unaired performance of “Devil Got My Woman”—seen now for the first time on television. .

