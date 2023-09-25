 Neil Young Returns to Farm Aid After Three Year Absence For A Four Song Set - Noise11.com
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Returns to Farm Aid After Three Year Absence For A Four Song Set

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2023

in News

Neil Young returned to Farm Aid for the first time since 2019 over the weekend 23 September, 2023). Young performed four songs dating back to his signature song ‘Heart of Gold’ and including the new song ‘Love Earth’ from 2022.

Comes A Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Are There Any More Real Cowboys? (from Old Ways, 1985)

Love Earth (from World Record, 2022)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Young has performed at every Farm Aid except for 2022, 2021, 2020 (the Covid years). There were no Farm Aid events in 1991 and 1988. The 1989 event was part of a 16 city tour by Willie Nelson.

The first Farm Aid was on 22 September, 1985. Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young started the event after Bob Dylan said a Live Aid “I hope that some of the money … maybe they can just take a little bit of it, maybe … one or two million, maybe … and use it, say, to pay the mortgages on some of the farms and, the farmers here, owe to the banks.” Nelson, Young and Mellencamp heeded the call and created the first Farm Aid just two months later.

