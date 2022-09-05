Farm Aid 2022 Is A Sellout - Noise11.com

The 2022 edition of Farm Aid has sold out three weeks ahead of the upcoming festival in North Carolina.

Farm Aid will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina on 24 September.

“We’re honored that North Carolina has embraced Farm Aid in this way, and we’re excited to connect with people across the Southeast who value the power of music to bring us together, appreciate delicious family farm food and — most of all — support family farmers,” said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid. “We’re also fortunate to continue our collaborations with Circle and SiriusXM to bring the Farm Aid festival to those not able to join us in Raleigh.”

Farm Aid 2022 will feature performances by Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

