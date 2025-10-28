 PepperCreek Revival Honour Life, Loss And Memory With New Single ‘Remember' - Noise11.com
PepperCreek Revival release emotional new single Remember

PepperCreek Revival 2025

PepperCreek Revival Honour Life, Loss And Memory With New Single ‘Remember’

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2025

in News

PepperCreek Revival return with their deeply moving second single Remember, out today (28 October), taken from their forthcoming sophomore album due in February 2026. The song, written by Kelly Auty, Nicholas Carrafa, Max McIntosh and Warwick Thomas, captures the bittersweet essence of memory – the way love and loss intertwine and linger long after time has passed.

“Remember is a reminder that our cherished people, our special places and our history live within our memory,” explains lead vocalist and co-writer Kelly Auty. “Saying a final farewell to people we love makes those memories more powerful. Forever to stay.”

Auty’s reflection comes from a deeply personal place. The song was written in 2013, a year she describes as “tumultuous” after the loss of three close loved ones. “The beautiful memories poured out as we all did our best to heal and move on,” she recalls. “If only, if only… we had one more night, day, chance to say…”

Musically, Remember is lush, layered and rich with emotion. The song’s Euro-Country ballad feel recalls the timeless sounds of the 1980s and 90s, highlighted by the warm mandolin tones of Roland Kretschmer. It’s a heartfelt production that feels cinematic in its scope, while retaining an intimate, human core.

PepperCreek Revival have made a name for themselves by defying genre boundaries. Their music seamlessly blends folk, blues, country and roots influences into something uniquely their own. The forthcoming album, currently being completed in Melbourne, continues that exploration – each track reflecting the diverse backgrounds of the band’s members and their shared love of storytelling through song.

The group was formed by renowned Melbourne bassist and producer Barry Hills, a Blues Music Victoria Hall of Fame inductee, who sought to create a fluid, collaborative collective of highly skilled musicians. His concept was simple but inspired: bring together a core of adaptable session players who could work across styles and artists with both precision and creativity.

The band features a trio of award-winning players – Brian Fraser (lap steel, electric and acoustic guitars, vocals), Roland Kretschmer (guitars, mandolin, banjo, Dobro, ukulele, vocals) and Nick Carrafa (drums, vocals) – alongside Hills on bass. When Hills invited celebrated singer-songwriter Kelly Auty to join, the chemistry was instant.

Their self-titled debut album, released in November 2024, showcased the group’s effortless musicianship and emotional depth. The success of that release – praised for its soulful performances and honest songwriting – set the stage for a swift return to the studio. The second album, due February 2026, promises to expand on that creative chemistry while continuing to highlight each member’s individual artistry.

Auty, long respected as one of Australia’s most powerful blues and roots voices, has had a career spanning decades, performing at major festivals and releasing a string of acclaimed solo records. Collaborating with Hills and PepperCreek Revival has allowed her to explore new emotional and musical terrain.

Fans will have their first chance to experience Remember live at Lowie Live (Lomond Hotel) in East Brunswick on Saturday 22 November, when PepperCreek Revival launch the single with an intimate show starting at 5pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the Noise11 Peppercreek Revival interview:

