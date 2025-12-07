Triple J Opens Voting for the 2025 Hottest 100 - A Look Back at Three Decades of Countdown History - Noise11.com

It is officially that time of year again: triple j has opened voting for its iconic Hottest 100 of 2025, with the countdown to be broadcast live on Saturday, 24 January 2026. Fans from around Australia will join the nationwide listening party, tuning in from 12 pm AEDT to relive their favourite tracks of the year.
Crucial Dates to Note:
Voting closes 5 pm AEDT, Thursday, 15 January 2026.
The Hottest 100 countdown launches Saturday, 24 January 2026, 12 pm AEDT.
Sunday, 25 January: double j revisits the Hottest 100 of 2005.
Tuesday, 27 January – Friday, 30 January: the Hottest 200 plays daily from 8 am and 4 pm.
Saturday, 31 January, 10 am local time: full playback of the Hottest 200.
For the second consecutive year, triple j is partnering with We Are Mobilise to raise funds supporting people facing homelessness. Last year’s efforts provided more than 7,000 nights of housing, and fans can contribute again through donations and official Hottest 100 merchandise.
The Triple J Hottest 100 began in 1989 and has grown into one of the world’s most influential public music polls. The earliest version of the countdown allowed listeners to vote for any song from any year, reflecting personal favourites rather than new releases.
In 1993, the poll shifted to the modern format: voters could only choose songs released during the same calendar year, creating a definitive annual snapshot of listener taste.
By 1998, the countdown had moved to Australia Day, and in 2017 it shifted again to the fourth weekend of January. Over time, the event evolved from mail-in voting into an online juggernaut with millions of votes, shaping the careers of both local and international artists.
This year’s Hottest 100 reinforces triple j’s connection to social causes through its continued partnership with We Are Mobilise. Last year, the Hottest Weekend raised over $400,000, demonstrating how the music community can drive meaningful impact.
Triple j has also spotlighted artists championed by its audience. Baker Boy and The Terrys have thrown support behind Keli Holiday’s “Dancing2”. PinkPantheress and Ninajirachi have boosted Abby Butler. Nedd Brockman has backed Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin”. Even 5 Seconds of Summer have supported Amyl & The Sniffers for their collaboration “You’re A Star”.
Triple J Hottest 100 Number-One Songs (1989-2024)
1989 – Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
1990 – Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
1991 – Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
1992 – No poll held
1993 – Asshole – Denis Leary
1994 – Zombie – The Cranberries
1995 – Wonderwall – Oasis
1996 – Buy Me A Pony – Spiderbait
1997 – No Aphrodisiac – The Whitlams
1998 – Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) – The Offspring
1999 – These Days – Powderfinger
2000 – My Happiness – Powderfinger
2001 – Amazing – Alex Lloyd
2002 – No One Knows – Queens Of The Stone Age
2003 – Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet
2004 – Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
2005 – Wish You Well – Bernard Fanning
2006 – One Crowded Hour – Augie March
2007 – Knights Of Cydonia – Muse
2008 – Sex On Fire – Kings Of Leon
2009 – Little Lion Man – Mumford & Sons
2010 – Big Jet Plane – Angus & Julia Stone
2011 – Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye feat. Kimbra
2012 – Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz
2013 – Riptide – Vance Joy
2014 – Talk Is Cheap – Chet Faker
2015 – Hoops – The Rubens
2016 – Never Be Like You – Flume feat. Kai
2017 – Humble. – Kendrick Lamar
2018 – Confidence – Ocean Alley
2019 – Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
2020 – Heat Waves – Glass Animals
2021 – Elephant (Like A Version) – The Wiggles
2022 – Say Nothing – Flume feat. May-A
2023 – Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
2024 – Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
