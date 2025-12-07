 Triple J Opens Voting for the 2025 Hottest 100 - A Look Back at Three Decades of Countdown History - Noise11.com
Crowd listening to triple j Hottest 100 countdown at a backyard listening party

Triple J Hottest 100 2026

Triple J Opens Voting for the 2025 Hottest 100 – A Look Back at Three Decades of Countdown History

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

It is officially that time of year again: triple j has opened voting for its iconic Hottest 100 of 2025, with the countdown to be broadcast live on Saturday, 24 January 2026. Fans from around Australia will join the nationwide listening party, tuning in from 12 pm AEDT to relive their favourite tracks of the year.

Crucial Dates to Note:
Voting closes 5 pm AEDT, Thursday, 15 January 2026.
The Hottest 100 countdown launches Saturday, 24 January 2026, 12 pm AEDT.
Sunday, 25 January: double j revisits the Hottest 100 of 2005.
Tuesday, 27 January – Friday, 30 January: the Hottest 200 plays daily from 8 am and 4 pm.
Saturday, 31 January, 10 am local time: full playback of the Hottest 200.

For the second consecutive year, triple j is partnering with We Are Mobilise to raise funds supporting people facing homelessness. Last year’s efforts provided more than 7,000 nights of housing, and fans can contribute again through donations and official Hottest 100 merchandise.

The Triple J Hottest 100 began in 1989 and has grown into one of the world’s most influential public music polls. The earliest version of the countdown allowed listeners to vote for any song from any year, reflecting personal favourites rather than new releases.

In 1993, the poll shifted to the modern format: voters could only choose songs released during the same calendar year, creating a definitive annual snapshot of listener taste.
By 1998, the countdown had moved to Australia Day, and in 2017 it shifted again to the fourth weekend of January. Over time, the event evolved from mail-in voting into an online juggernaut with millions of votes, shaping the careers of both local and international artists.

This year’s Hottest 100 reinforces triple j’s connection to social causes through its continued partnership with We Are Mobilise. Last year, the Hottest Weekend raised over $400,000, demonstrating how the music community can drive meaningful impact.
Triple j has also spotlighted artists championed by its audience. Baker Boy and The Terrys have thrown support behind Keli Holiday’s “Dancing2”. PinkPantheress and Ninajirachi have boosted Abby Butler. Nedd Brockman has backed Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin”. Even 5 Seconds of Summer have supported Amyl & The Sniffers for their collaboration “You’re A Star”.

Triple J Hottest 100 Number-One Songs (1989-2024)

1989 – Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
1990 – Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
1991 – Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
1992 – No poll held
1993 – Asshole – Denis Leary
1994 – Zombie – The Cranberries
1995 – Wonderwall – Oasis
1996 – Buy Me A Pony – Spiderbait
1997 – No Aphrodisiac – The Whitlams
1998 – Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) – The Offspring
1999 – These Days – Powderfinger
2000 – My Happiness – Powderfinger
2001 – Amazing – Alex Lloyd
2002 – No One Knows – Queens Of The Stone Age
2003 – Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet
2004 – Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
2005 – Wish You Well – Bernard Fanning
2006 – One Crowded Hour – Augie March
2007 – Knights Of Cydonia – Muse
2008 – Sex On Fire – Kings Of Leon
2009 – Little Lion Man – Mumford & Sons
2010 – Big Jet Plane – Angus & Julia Stone
2011 – Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye feat. Kimbra
2012 – Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz
2013 – Riptide – Vance Joy
2014 – Talk Is Cheap – Chet Faker
2015 – Hoops – The Rubens
2016 – Never Be Like You – Flume feat. Kai
2017 – Humble. – Kendrick Lamar
2018 – Confidence – Ocean Alley
2019 – Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
2020 – Heat Waves – Glass Animals
2021 – Elephant (Like A Version) – The Wiggles
2022 – Say Nothing – Flume feat. May-A
2023 – Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
2024 – Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Related Posts

Laneway Festival Reveals Five New triple j Unearthed Artists For 2026

Laneway Festival has announced five new additions to its 2026 national lineup, with each act selected through the annual triple j Unearthed competition. The initiative continues its long history of elevating breakthrough talent across Australia, with the winners set to perform across Laneway's February run in the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The program has been a launchpad for many rising acts, and the 2026 group reflects the depth of new Australian music.

3 days ago
Kutcha Edwards performing live, promotional image for 60 Cycles Around The Sun event
Kutcha Edwards Marks Six Decades Of Song With A One-Night Celebration At Melbourne Recital Centre

Multi award-winning singer and songwriter Kutcha Edwards will honour six decades of music, memory, and cultural truth when he presents 60 Cycles Around The Sun Celebrating A Lifetime Of Song And Stories at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday 17 April 2026. The one-night event brings together long-time collaborators, musical allies, and emerging voices who hold deep connections to the respected Mutti Mutti, Yort Yorta and Nari Nari Songman.

5 days ago
King Stingray
King Stingray Return To Headline The Gum Ball’s 21st Year

King Stingray will return to Dashville in 2026 for The Gum Ball's 21st birthday, creating a full circle moment for long-time festival fans. The Yolŋu surf rockers first appeared at the festival in 2022 as a relatively unknown outfit, yet their performance left a lasting impact on the audience. Their rise since then has been remarkable, with the band blending modern rock with ancient songlines from Northeast Arnhem Land, creating a style that reflects both cultural depth and youthful drive.

6 days ago
Pragmatico releases new single Cut / Paste / Copy and announces Perfect Havoc partnership
Pragmatico Enters New Global Phase With Perfect Havoc And New Single Cut / Paste / Copy

Pragmatico, the dance-centred project from Melbourne songwriter and producer Jacob Butler, has entered a significant new phase with confirmation of a global distribution partnership with UK powerhouse Perfect Havoc. The London label has become a major tastemaker in commercial dance, with hits from artists including Joel Corry and MNEK. For Butler, this moment formalises years of evolution, experiment and ambition under the Pragmatico banner.

November 30, 2025
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie performing live with his Skyhooks Show band
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie of Skyhooks Has Passed Away At Age 73

It is with total sadness that I have to tell you that Skyhooks legend Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has passed away at the age of 73.

November 29, 2025
Confidence Man Release Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip
Confidence Man Unleash Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip As Active Scenes Vol One Builds Heat

Confidence Man have supercharged the rollout of their upcoming EP, Active Scenes Vol One, with the release of Gossip (Chris Lake Remix), a high-voltage rework by one of the most prolific figures in global dance music. Chris Lake brings a refined and explosive club energy to the single, a move that underscores the growing international reach of the Australian group. The remix arrives as a centrepiece moment for the EP campaign, a significant endorsement from a producer known for shaping modern electronic music with precision and intent.

November 28, 2025
The Temper Trap photo by Alberto Zimmerman
The Temper Trap Unveil Solomun Remix Of Giving Up Air As Australian Return Draws Near

The Temper Trap have joined forces with one of electronic music's most influential figures, Solomun, for a pulsating rework of their current single Giving Up Air, a track that has already become a key release in their long-awaited comeback. The collaboration links two artists who have shaped audiences in different worlds, with Solomun's global club presence now wrapped around the sound of one of Australia's most successful indie exports of the past two decades.

November 28, 2025