Richard Clapton Announces 17th Annual State Theatre Sydney Celebration - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Richard Clapton will return to Sydney’s historic State Theatre for his long running annual concert, marking more than five decades of music and a rare extended live performance from one of the country’s most enduring artists.

by Paul Cashmere

Richard Clapton has confirmed the return of one of Australia’s most consistent live music traditions, announcing his 17th annual concert at the State Theatre in Sydney, set for Saturday, 25 July 2026.

What began as a single celebratory performance has evolved into a landmark event on the Australian live calendar, with Clapton’s yearly residency now spanning nearly two decades. The shows have become known for their expansive format, deep catalogue selections and the gathering of elite Australian musicians assembled specifically for the occasion.

Clapton said the annual concert remains a defining moment in his performing year.

“My my, how time flies when you’re havin’ fun! These 17 years at The State Theatre have always been a benchmark of my career, because the three hour show allows me to gather the best musicians Australia has to offer and to showcase their musicianship,” Clapton said. “It also allows me the latitude to showcase some of my best songs, many of which I never get to play in other venues.”

He added that the loyalty of audiences has helped sustain the event since its beginnings in 2008. “Many first came to see this concert in 2008 and are still coming to this special gig every year. Love you all, see you back at The State on 25th July.”

The 2026 performance will again feature Clapton backed by a full band drawn from what organisers describe as the cream of Australia’s session and touring musicians, performing across two full sets in a marathon evening celebrating a catalogue that stretches back more than 50 years.

Few Australian artists possess a songwriting legacy as deeply embedded in the nation’s musical identity as Clapton. Emerging in the early 1970s as part of a wave of introspective singer songwriters influenced by artists such as Neil Young and Jackson Browne, Clapton quickly developed a distinctly Australian lyrical voice. His breakthrough arrived with Girls On The Avenue in 1975, a Kent Music Report Top 5 single that remains one of the defining songs of Australian radio.

Across subsequent albums including Goodbye Tiger, Hearts On The Nightline and The Great Escape, Clapton chronicled urban Australia with observational detail and melodic clarity, producing enduring works such as Deep Water, Capricorn Dancer, Down In The Lucky Country and I Am An Island. His albums Goodbye Tiger and The Great Escape both reached the national Top 20, while compilation releases throughout the 1980s cemented his reputation as a cornerstone of local songwriting.

Beyond his solo career, Clapton also played a significant role behind the scenes in Australian music. In 1981 he produced Underneath The Colours for INXS, contributing to the early development of one of Australia’s most successful international acts. He later joined The Party Boys for a national tour and live album before returning to focus on his own recordings and performances.

Recognition followed across multiple decades. Clapton was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 1999 and later entered the Australian Songwriters Hall Of Fame, honours acknowledging a body of work that Australian rock historians have frequently cited among the most important of the 1970s era. His memoir The Best Years Of Our Lives, published in 2014, offered a personal reflection on a career shaped by constant reinvention and resilience.

Recent years have delivered renewed commercial success. His 2021 album Music Is Love (1966-1970), a collection of songs inspired by his formative musical influences, reached number three on the ARIA Albums Chart, the highest chart position of his career.

The State Theatre performances hold special meaning within Clapton’s history. The venue hosted his 35th anniversary concert in 2008 and later performances celebrating Goodbye Tiger, events that reinforced the theatre as a spiritual home for his live work. The annual shows now function as both retrospective and living archive, revisiting classics while allowing space for lesser performed material.

For audiences, the appeal lies in the unpredictability of the setlist and the extended running time rarely possible on standard tours. Songs such as Blue Bay Blues, Glory Road, High Society and Ace Of Hearts regularly reappear alongside deeper catalogue selections, creating a concert experience that reflects the breadth of Clapton’s songwriting journey.

Tickets for the 2026 concert will first be available through a Ticketmaster member pre-sale beginning Thursday, 5 March at 10.00am local time, running until Monday, 9 March at 9.00am. General public tickets go on sale at 10.00am AEDT on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Tour Date

Saturday, 25 July 2026, Sydney, State Theatre

Tickets on sale at 10.00am AEDT on Monday, 9 March from Ticketmaster.

