 Laneway Festival Reveals Five New triple j Unearthed Artists For 2026 - Noise11.com

Laneway Festival Reveals Five New triple j Unearthed Artists For 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Laneway Festival has announced five new additions to its 2026 national lineup, with each act selected through the annual triple j Unearthed competition. The initiative continues its long history of elevating breakthrough talent across Australia, with the winners set to perform across Laneway’s February run in the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The program has been a launchpad for many rising acts, and the 2026 group reflects the depth of new Australian music.

Five New Artists Join The National Bill
Laneway Festival Head of Programming, Travis Banko, says the partnership with triple j Unearthed reflects a shared commitment to emerging artists, with each winner delivering a distinctive creative voice. The newcomers will share stages with Chappell Roan, Role Model, Wolf Alice, PinkPantheress, Alex G, Lucy Dacus, Yung Lean, Bladee and a wide mix of international and local guests.

Queensland: Mid Drift
Mid Drift bring a sun-lit indie surf rock sound shaped by warm guitar lines and sharp, melodic turns. The group draw on a tradition of coastal Australian guitar acts, and their breezy production style aligns with the festival’s long association with alternative indie music. Their songs channel nostalgia and energetic rhythm, creating a natural fit for summer stages.

New South Wales: Charli Lucas
Charli Lucas arrives with diaristic pop instincts and a compelling vocal delivery shaped by intimacy and scale. Her songwriting reflects a personal, reflective style anchored in honest storytelling. With a growing presence in Australia’s alt-pop field, her performance at Laneway is set to be a significant next step.

Victoria: sleepazoid
sleepazoid merge elements of grunge, shoegaze and post-punk, creating dense layers of sound built for volume and mood. Their 2024 debut Running With The Dogs introduced a heavy yet immersive approach to alt-rock. The band’s Laneway Melbourne appearance will showcase their textured guitars and rhythmic tension.

South Australia: PASH
PASH combine vibrant pop-rock with bright guitars and strong hooks, offering upbeat energy shaped by chemistry and direct, emotional writing. Their style is defined by immediacy and bold melodic structure, adding a fresh edge to the 2026 lineup.

Western Australia: Ullah
Ullah blends soul, R&B and alt-pop while maintaining emotional force through tone and phrasing. Her songs explore themes of vulnerability and resilience, and her appearance at Laneway marks a notable moment for the Perth artist.

Laneway Festival 2026 Dates
Auckland Thursday 5 February 2026 Western Springs
Gold Coast Saturday 7 February 2026 Southport Sharks
Sydney Sunday 8 February 2026 Centennial Park
Melbourne Friday 13 February 2026 Flemington Park
Adelaide Saturday 14 February 2026 Adelaide Showgrounds
Perth Sunday 15 February 2026 Arena Joondalup

