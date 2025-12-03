 Kutcha Edwards Marks Six Decades Of Song With A One-Night Celebration At Melbourne Recital Centre - Noise11.com
Kutcha Edwards performing live, promotional image for 60 Cycles Around The Sun event

Kutcha Edwards PHOTO CREDIT_ Benny Clark

Kutcha Edwards Marks Six Decades Of Song With A One-Night Celebration At Melbourne Recital Centre

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2025

in News

Multi award-winning singer and songwriter Kutcha Edwards will honour six decades of music, memory, and cultural truth when he presents 60 Cycles Around The Sun Celebrating A Lifetime Of Song And Stories at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday 17 April 2026. The one-night event brings together long-time collaborators, musical allies, and emerging voices who hold deep connections to the respected Mutti Mutti, Yort Yorta and Nari Nari Songman.

For more than thirty years, Kutcha has shaped Australian music through a body of work that blends personal reflection, cultural narrative, and social commentary. Since his first steps into the industry in the early 1990s, he has moved audiences with songs drawn from lived experience, community memory, and a commitment to truth-telling.

Kutcha was born in Balranald in 1965 and is a survivor of the Stolen Generations. Removed from his family at eighteen months old, he rebuilt identity and connection through culture and music. His early career began with Watbalimba in 1991 before he joined Blackfire, a band that became a vital platform for First Nations storytelling throughout the 1990s. During that decade and beyond, Kutcha emerged as a central figure in a new wave of Indigenous musicians using contemporary forms to advance cultural expression.

His solo work has been equally impactful. Albums such as Blak & Blu showcased his soulful voice and a songwriting approach that drew collaborators including Jeff Lang, Dan Sultan, Rebecca Barnard, and many others. He later joined The Black Arm Band, further establishing his place among the country’s most significant cultural voices.

Kutcha’s artistry has also extended into national conversation. His work with Judith Durham on a revised version of Advance Australia Fair brought a powerful First Nations perspective to one of the country’s most public symbols, bridging community and national identity through song.

His contributions have been recognised through major honours including Indigenous Person of the Year at the 2001 NAIDOC Awards, a Deadly for Male Artist of the Year, the 2016 Melbourne Prize for Music, and induction into the Music Victoria Awards Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Melbourne Recital Centre event will unfold across two sets shaped by warmth, humour, honesty and musical depth. Brian Nankervis, a long-time friend and admired broadcaster, will serve as MC. His connection with Kutcha ensures a night grounded in shared story and mutual respect.

The first set will take place in an intimate on-the-couch Toast And Roast format as Kutcha and Brian reflect on a lifetime of relationships, challenges, and triumphs. They will be joined by a remarkable group of guests including MO’JU, Bumpy, Tjimba Possum-Burns, Aaron Choulai, Cash Savage, Rebecca Barnard and Richard Pleasance. Each guest will perform and speak to the ways Kutcha’s songs and stories have influenced their own creative paths.

Kutcha’s band, featuring Jay Jarome, Nicola Bell, Linc Yow Yeh, Phoebe Elsworth and Nick Larkins, will bring further dimension to the set with arrangements shaped by soul, folk, rock and contemporary First Nations music traditions.

The second set will see Kutcha join Cash Savage And The Last Drinks for a powerful collaborative performance. Their raw, immersive sound will take Kutcha’s catalogue into new territory, highlighting the emotional force of songs that have travelled with him across three decades.

Kutcha frames the celebration as a moment to honour relationships that have shaped his life, saying, “A life of ups and downs, but more importantly it’s been about relationships that have been forged in those sixty years that sing to the spirit.”

Event Details
Kutcha Edwards
60 Cycles Around The Sun Celebrating A Lifetime Of Song And Stories
Melbourne Recital Centre
Friday 17 April 2026

