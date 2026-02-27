 Eso Of Bliss N Eso Hospitalised, Perth Show Postponed As Recovery Begins - Noise11.com
Eso Of Bliss N Eso Hospitalised, Perth Show Postponed As Recovery Begins

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2026

Australian hip-hop group Bliss N Eso have postponed their upcoming Perth performance after Eso was hospitalised, with the band confirming the rapper is expected to recover but requires time to rest.

Australian hip-hop pioneer Eso of Bliss N Eso is recovering in hospital, forcing the trio to postpone a scheduled Perth performance while fans await further updates on his condition.

The Sydney group confirmed the news via social media, revealing that Eso, real name Max MacKinnon, had fallen ill and required medical care. While details surrounding the illness have not been disclosed, the band reassured fans that the situation is under control and that recovery is the immediate priority.

In a statement shared with fans, Bliss N Eso wrote:

“Perth & WA fam

We’re absolutely gutted to let you know that we have to postpone our Perth show that was scheduled for this Sunday the 1st of March at Ice Cream Factory.

Our boy Macka (Eso) is currently unwell in hospital. He will be ok but needs time to recover.

The new date for our show in Perth will be Friday March 20th and all tickets remain valid.

As of right now the Sydney (Taronga Zoo) & Melbourne (Botanical Gardens) shows are still going ahead as planned but we will let you know if anything changes.

Thank you for the love, patience and support. It means everything to us right now and we can’t wait to see you all soon”

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bliss N Eso:

The postponed Perth concert had been scheduled for 1 March at Ice Cream Factory, with the rescheduled performance now set for 20 March. Ticket holders will not need to take further action, with all existing tickets remaining valid for the new date.

At this stage, upcoming appearances at Twilight At Taronga in Sydney and the Botanic Gardens concert in Melbourne are proceeding as planned, although the group indicated they will continue monitoring Eso’s health before confirming any additional commitments.

Bliss N Eso have long held a unique position within Australian hip-hop, bridging underground credibility with mainstream chart success across more than two decades. Formed in 2000, the trio consists of American-born MC Bliss, Australian rapper Eso and Moroccan-born DJ Izm. The group originally performed under the longer name Bliss N’ Esoterikizm before shortening it early in their career.

Their emergence came during a period when Australian hip-hop was still developing a national identity. Bliss and Eso first connected as teenagers bonded by a shared passion for hip-hop at a time when the genre had limited visibility in Australian record stores and radio programming. That early commitment helped shape a career defined by persistence and grassroots touring.

The group’s debut album Flowers In The Pavement arrived in 2004 and established them as rising voices in local hip-hop. Momentum accelerated with Day Of The Dog in 2006, which became the first Australian hip-hop release to debut inside the ARIA Top 50. Two years later, Flying Colours marked a major breakthrough, earning an ARIA Award for Best Urban Release and delivering enduring fan favourites including The Sea Is Rising and Eye Of The Storm.

Through the late 2000s and early 2010s, Bliss N Eso expanded their audience with increasingly ambitious releases. Running On Air debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2010, followed by another chart-topper, Circus In The Sky, in 2013. Their energetic live shows became central to their reputation, culminating in large-scale national tours and festival appearances, including a performance at Melbourne’s Sound Relief concert in 2009 before more than 80,000 people.

The trio’s career has also faced moments of adversity. In 2017, production of the music video for Friend Like You was overshadowed by the tragic death of stunt performer Johann Ofner during filming, an event that delayed the release of the album Off The Grid and deeply affected the band.

More recently, Bliss N Eso entered a new creative phase with the albums The Sun in 2021 and the dual releases The Moon (The Light Side) and The Moon (The Dark Side) in 2025, projects that continued their blend of introspective lyricism and festival-ready energy while reaffirming their longevity in Australian music.

Eso has also pursued solo work under the name Esoterik, releasing My Astral Plane in 2018, further expanding his artistic profile beyond the group format.

News of Eso’s hospitalisation prompted an immediate wave of support from fans across Australia, reflecting the deep connection the trio have built through years of touring and community engagement. Known for their positive messaging and strong audience rapport, Bliss N Eso have maintained a loyal following that spans generations of Australian hip-hop listeners.

For now, the focus remains firmly on Eso’s recovery. The band’s message emphasised gratitude for fan patience and support, signalling optimism that performances will resume once he has regained full health.

Postponed Tour Date

Sunday March 1, Perth, Ice Cream Factory

Still Unchanged at this Stage

Friday, March 5, Sydney, Twilight at Taronga
Sunday, March 15, Melbourne, Botanic Gardens

