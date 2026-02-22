YNG Martyr Announces New Album Chalant And Drops New Single Real Geek - Noise11.com

Australian Rapper YNG Martyr Will Release His Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album Chalant This March Following The Success Of His Viral Hit Nike Ticks.

by Paul Cashmere

YNG Martyr is stepping out from behind the digital curtain. The Canberra-born, Melbourne-based rapper has officially announced that his second studio album, Chalant, will arrive on Friday, March 27. The announcement comes paired with the release of a brand-new single, Real Geek, a track that leans into the artist’s authentic roots while signaling a bold evolution in his sound.

For Seaton Rogers, the man behind the YNG Martyr moniker, the upcoming record represents a shift in perspective. While modern hip-hop often relies on a manufactured sense of mystery, Martyr is choosing to open the doors to his world. The project follows his 2023 release Lovesick and reflects a period of significant personal and professional growth.

The rise of YNG Martyr has been a relentless climb fueled by unconventional methods. Long before he was racking up more than 350 million global streams, he was honing his craft in the digital trenches, freestyling in Call Of Duty online lobbies. This grassroots connection to gaming culture remains a pillar of his identity, with the new record featuring numerous references to his origins.

His breakthrough hit, Nike Ticks, which has surged past 90 million streams, was famously propelled by his savvy use of meme culture and Instagram marketing. This instinct for what resonates online eventually led to a major deal with Warner Music Australia in 2022. Since then, his influence has expanded far beyond the Australian underground. In 2025, Martyr even penned the entrance theme for WWE star Logan Paul, titled Still Humble.

The creation of Chalant was an organic process, driven by a desire to create music that is both fun and boastful. Working closely with longtime collaborator and producer REYKO!, Martyr also enlisted a heavyweight production team. The credits for the album include Synthetic, known for work with Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert, four-time Grammy winner Joey Barrios, and Trenton Kyle. The final sonic polish was provided by Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Teezio, whose resume includes Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

Musically, the album explores underground sounds such as rage and jerk. It is a direction already hinted at through a string of successful singles, including Since You Been Gone, Milkshakes, Uh-Huh, and Geekd. These tracks have garnered significant support across triple j, CADA, and iHeartRadio, while dominating playlists like Spotify’s Local Hype and Apple Music’s Rap Life.

Beyond the music, Seaton Rogers carries a powerful personal story. A proud Wiradjuri man with family roots in Mudgee, he is a key figure in the growing community of First Nations artists in Australia. His path has not been without its challenges. At age 17, he survived a near-fatal overdose on a substance sold as LSD, an event that led to a total lifestyle shift. He has remained sober since, a turning point that he credits for his current focus and creative clarity.

As he prepares for the global takeover of Chalant, Martyr remains grounded in a simple philosophy. He encourages his listeners to be themselves and pursue their passions without the need to conform to a specific “cool” image.

Fans will have the chance to see the new material live throughout 2026. YNG Martyr is set to perform at Rolling Loud in Sydney and Melbourne this March before heading to the United States for a milestone performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado alongside bbno$ and Oliver Tree.

Chalant Tracklisting:

Chalant

Uh-Huh

Bpd

Since You’ve Been Gone

Bodycount (Feat. 1900 Rugrat)

Money

Thank God (Feat. Ri Wavey)

Wit Ya

Milkshakes

Admit

Real Geek

YNG Martyr 2026 Tour Dates:

March 7, Sydney, Rolling Loud (Giants Stadium)

March 8, Melbourne, Rolling Loud (Flemington Racecourse)

April 16, Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (USA)

