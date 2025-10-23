360 Announces 43-Date “Back N Forth” Tour For 2026 With Special Guest Pez - Noise11.com

Australian rapper 360 is taking his music on the road once again, announcing a massive 43-date regional Australian tour for 2026. Titled the Back N Forth Tour, this will be the most extensive regional run of his career, bringing his explosive live show to towns across every state and territory. He’ll be joined by long-time collaborator and friend Pez, marking a full-circle moment for two of the most recognisable voices in Australian hip hop.

The tour begins on 5 February 2026 in Tamworth, before heading through Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Margaret River, Canberra, Bendigo, Ipswich, and dozens more regional centres, wrapping up in Forth, Tasmania on 27 June 2026. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Thursday 30 October via Teamwrk Touring, with pre-sale available from Wednesday 29 October.

For 360, real name Matt Colwell, this new tour comes hot on the heels of his sold-out 2025 capital city dates supporting his latest album Out Of The Blue, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Australian Hip-Hop Albums Chart. The record reaffirmed his place as one of Australia’s most authentic and emotionally driven artists, featuring standout singles Chasing Ghosts, Save My Soul and No Place To Go.

Reflecting on the upcoming run, 360 said he’s more eager than ever to return to the stage.

“I’m so keen to hit the road again. We only just finished the capital cities tour, and usually I’d want more downtime, but after a month off I was ready to go again. I haven’t enjoyed touring like this in the past, so I’m stoked! This is going to be so fun… get me out there!”

The rapper’s excitement for touring now extends beyond the big cities.

“It’s a blessing to be able to travel the country doing what I love,” he added. “Getting to perform for fans who haven’t seen me live before, as well as those who haven’t seen me in a while, that’s the best part of a regional tour. The fans really make the most of it.”

Since emerging in the early 2000s, 360 has been at the forefront of the Australian hip hop scene. His 2008 debut What You See Is What You Get introduced a charismatic storyteller with a knack for sharp wordplay and introspection. But it was his second album, Falling & Flying (2011), that transformed him into a household name.

Falling & Flying reached #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and went double platinum, driven by hits like Boys Like You, Run Alone, and Killer. The record earned him two ARIA Awards in 2012 for Breakthrough Artist – Release and Producer of the Year, solidifying his place in Australian music history.

His subsequent albums, Utopia (2014) and Vintage Modern (2017), pushed his sound into new emotional and sonic territory, often blending electronic production with his signature raw lyricism. Across his career, 360 has toured globally and shared stages with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Lupe Fiasco, as well as performing at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Big Day Out, and Splendour In The Grass.

Joining 360 on the Back N Forth Tour is fellow rapper Pez (Perry Chapman), his longtime collaborator and friend. The two first found fame together under the moniker Forthwrite, a name that became synonymous with the rise of Australian hip hop in the late 2000s.

Their chemistry has produced some of the most loved tracks in the genre, including The

Festival Song (2008), Live It Up (2014), and more recently, Broken from 360’s latest album.

“When me and Pez are together it’s always hectic and more fun,” 360 said. “We’ll be bringing out some of our biggest classics as well as older joints we don’t usually perform solo. The set will be a fun trip down memory lane.”

360 – Back N Forth Tour – 2026 Tour Dates

Thu 5 Feb 2026 | Wests Tamworth, Tamworth NSW

Fri 6 Feb 2026 | Finnians, Port Macquarie NSW

Sat 7 Feb 2026 | The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW

Thu 12 Feb 2026 | Avalon RSL, Avalon NSW

Fri 13 Feb 2026 | King Street Band Room, Newcastle NSW

Sat 14 Feb 2026 | Drifters Wharf, Gosford, Central Coast NSW

Thu 26 Feb 2026 | The River, Margaret River WA

Fri 27 Feb 2026 | Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough WA

Sat 28 Feb 2026 | Gosnells, Gosnells WA

Thu 5 Mar 2026 | The Deck, Shepparton VIC

Fri 6 Mar 2026 | Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Sat 7 Mar 2026 | Tilly’s, Wagga Wagga NSW

Sun 8 Mar 2026 | UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Fri 13 Mar 2026 | Studio 185, Werribee VIC

Fri 20 Mar 2026 | Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla NSW

Sat 21 Mar 2026 | Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Thu 26 Mar 2026 | Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Fri 27 Mar 2026 | The Deck, Traralgon VIC

Sat 28 Mar 2026 | Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC

Thu 9 Apr 2026 | The Globe, Mt Gambier SA

Fri 10 Apr 2026 | Whalers, Warrnambool VIC

Sat 11 Apr 2026 | The Deck, Bendigo VIC

Thu 16 Apr 2026 | York On Lilydale, Mt Evelyn VIC

Fri 17 Apr 2026 | The Deck, Ballarat VIC

Sat 18 Apr 2026 | Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC

Fri 1 May 2026 | Old Bundy, Bundaberg QLD

Sat 2 May 2026 | Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

Sun 3 May 2026 | McGuires, Mackay QLD

Thu 7 May 2026 | Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

Fri 8 May 2026 | The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Fri 22 May 2026 | Caringbah Hotel, Caringbah NSW

Sat 23 May 2026 | Ettamogah Pub, Kellyville Ridge NSW

Fri 29 May 2026 | Dubbo RSL, Dubbo NSW

Sat 30 May 2026 | Keystone 1889, Bathurst NSW

Thu 4 Jun 2026 | Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich QLD

Fri 5 Jun 2026 | Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast QLD

Sat 6 Jun 2026 | Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Sun 7 Jun 2026 | Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW

Thu 18 Jun 2026 | Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW

Fri 19 Jun 2026 | Honey Bar, Mildura VIC

Sat 20 Jun 2026 | Renmark Club, Renmark SA

Sun 21 Jun 2026 | Northern Sound System, Elizabeth SA

Sat 27 Jun 2026 | Forth Pub, Forth TAS

Tickets available from teamwrktouring.com/tours/360-back-n-forth-tour

