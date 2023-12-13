360 Announces More Australian Regional Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

Aussie rapper 360 will be back on the road for 2024 with dates in NSW, Tasmania and Western Australia revealed this week.

360 is heading out for the Back To Life Regional Tour Part 2 with some suburban, regional and country shows across March and April 2024.

360 said in a statement, “Part 1 was so good, though I’m not going to lie, after the first tour in June I was nervous because I felt so rusty still. I had to shake off a lot of cobwebs and it got in my head a bit, I felt stiff, I struggled loosening up and having fun performing. But this tour – that feeling has completely gone, thankfully. Now I’ve been just vibing with the music, having fun and feeling like I used to back in the day. It’s taken a lot of work to get here, but it’s so good to be back.”

360 recently (w)rapped up part one of the tour in Wollongong on 25 November 2023.

360 – BACK TO LIFE REGIONAL TOUR PART 2

Tickets available from 360music.com.au

Thu 14 Mar | Blazes Showroom, Tamworth NSW | 18+

Fri 15 Mar | Finnian’s, Port Macquarie NSW | 18+

Sat 16 Mar | King Street, Newcastle NSW | 18+

Thu 04 Apr | Miranda Hotel, Miranda NSW | 18+

Fri 05 Apr | Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW | 18+

Sat 06 Apr | Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW | 18+

Thu 11 Apr | Royal Oak Hotel , Launceston Tas | 18+

Fri 12 Apr | Pub Rock Diner, Devonport Tas | 18+

Sat 13 Apr | Republic Bar, Hobart Tas | 18+

Thu 18 Apr | Leisure Inn, Rockingham WA | 18+

Fri 19 Apr | The Carine, Duncraig WA | 18+

Sat 20 Apr | The Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough WA | 18+

