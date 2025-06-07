David Duchovny Gets The Band Out For Another Tour - Noise11.com

David Duchovny is taking the band back out on tour across America in September.

Dates have been set starting 18 September in New Orleans and continuing through the month to Memphis, Dallas, Houston, Tucson, Phoenix then ending with some Californication in Orange Country and Los Angeles.

Duchovny has released three albums, ‘Hell or Highwater’ (2015), ‘Every Third Thought’ (2018) and ‘Gestureland’ (2021).

Watch the Noise11 interview with David Duchovny:

As well as an actor best known for his role as Fox Mulder in The X-Files and Hank Moody in Californication, David has published seven books. His most recent book was ‘Kepler’ in 2021.

David Duchovny toured Australia with his band in 2018.

