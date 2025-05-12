Yungblud Contemplated Career Into Politics - Noise11.com

Yungblud has contemplated becoming a politician. Yungblud has built an inclusive community of fans and does what he can to “provide some good somewhere”, so it’s no surprise that the thought of being a politician crossed his mind.

Appearing on BBC One’s ‘Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg’, he said when asked if he has ever considered a career in politics: “I have actually thought about that, I know it’s crazy.

“I feel like you start something as a musician and then you kind of connect with people on the daily, like I always make an effort to see people outside the gigs and see people walk around the festival.

“This whole community was built on human connection, about how people live and what people struggle with. I thought maybe one day, I think I could do something that would be, I could provide some good somewhere.

“I think that has actually crossed my mind – Yungblud the politician.”

Elsewhere, Youngblud revealed he has “embraced my masculinity” on his follow-up to his 2022 self-titled LP and challenged what is to be masculine.

He said: “With this album, I said at the start of it, I really want to embrace my masculinity, which is a crazy thing to say in 2025.

“What went into this new album was, like, there is a different type of masculinity. There is a beautiful, pure, loving, caring, but also … I like to box, I like to sing, but I also like to wear a kilt.”

He continued: “There’s a new type of masculinity that can be out there and that can be shown, and, as I say, with this community what I want to give is I want to give love and pure love.”

