 Yungblud Contemplated Career Into Politics - Noise11.com
Yungblud

Yungblud

Yungblud Contemplated Career Into Politics

by Music-News.com on May 13, 2025

in News

Yungblud has contemplated becoming a politician. Yungblud has built an inclusive community of fans and does what he can to “provide some good somewhere”, so it’s no surprise that the thought of being a politician crossed his mind.

Appearing on BBC One’s ‘Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg’, he said when asked if he has ever considered a career in politics: “I have actually thought about that, I know it’s crazy.

“I feel like you start something as a musician and then you kind of connect with people on the daily, like I always make an effort to see people outside the gigs and see people walk around the festival.

“This whole community was built on human connection, about how people live and what people struggle with. I thought maybe one day, I think I could do something that would be, I could provide some good somewhere.

“I think that has actually crossed my mind – Yungblud the politician.”

Elsewhere, Youngblud revealed he has “embraced my masculinity” on his follow-up to his 2022 self-titled LP and challenged what is to be masculine.

He said: “With this album, I said at the start of it, I really want to embrace my masculinity, which is a crazy thing to say in 2025.

“What went into this new album was, like, there is a different type of masculinity. There is a beautiful, pure, loving, caring, but also … I like to box, I like to sing, but I also like to wear a kilt.”

He continued: “There’s a new type of masculinity that can be out there and that can be shown, and, as I say, with this community what I want to give is I want to give love and pure love.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Teskey Brothers by Ben Houdijk supplied by Mushroom
The Teskey Brothers To Release Hammersmith Apollo Live Album

In 2024 The Teskey Brothers played three sold out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

5 days ago
Illy
Rapper Illy Places Jim Chalmers Of His Guest List With +100 Friends

Dr Jim Chalmers, the newly elected and returned Treasurer of Australia, can take 100 of his mates to the Illy concert in Canberra in August.

7 days ago
Lorde Virgin
Lorde Premieres Notorious New York Filmed Video for ‘What Was That’

Lorde has released the music video for ‘What Was That’, the first preview of her upcoming fourth album ‘Virgin’.

May 6, 2025
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty
Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices

Samantha Fish is back on the road heading through Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri this week but with the new album ‘Paper Doll’ out now for 2025, Samantha has had to make a few sacrifices to the setlist to include the new music.

May 5, 2025
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Plays Surprise First Appearance In Two Years

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the stage for the first time in nearly two years at a charity gig in his native Scotland.

May 4, 2025
Anderson Paak
Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Are Working Together

Anderson .Paak is working on new music with Mariah Carey.

May 3, 2025
Lorde, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Lorde Reveals New Album Title ‘Virgin’

Lorde has announced a new album. Lorde has not released a record since 'Solar Power' in 2021, but following the release of her single 'What Was That' earlier this year, it has now been confirmed that 'Virgin' will be available from June 27.

May 1, 2025