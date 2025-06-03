Finneas O’Connell Has A New Band Called The Favors - Noise11.com

Finneas O’Connell has formed a new band The Favors with Ashe.

Ashlyn Rae Willson (aka Ashe) has released three albums ‘Ashlyn’ (2021), ‘Rae’ (2022) and ‘Willson’ (2024) so I guess now she has run out of names she needed something new.

Her 2019 song ‘Moral of the Story’, featured in the Netflix movie ‘To All The Boys: PS I Love You’ (2020) was co-produced by Finneas.

Finneas is the brother, co-writer and producer of Billy Eilish and the son of actress Maggie Baird.

We will be hearing the first music from The Favor later this week.

We made a band. It’s called The Favors. Announcing our new album, The Dream, out September 19. Debut single, “The Little Mess You Made”, Friday, June 6. We deeply loved making this music together in secret and can’t wait for it to finally make it’s way to you

We made a band. It’s called The Favors. Announcing our new album, The Dream, out September 19. Debut single, “The Little Mess You Made”, Friday, June 6. We deeply loved making this music together in secret and can’t wait for it to finally make its way to you… pic.twitter.com/Il7wcoKAJh — FINNEAS (@finneas) June 2, 2025

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook