Finneas O’Connell Has A New Band Called The Favors - Noise11.com

Finneas O’Connell Has A New Band Called The Favors

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2025

in News

Finneas O’Connell has formed a new band The Favors with Ashe.

Ashlyn Rae Willson (aka Ashe) has released three albums ‘Ashlyn’ (2021), ‘Rae’ (2022) and ‘Willson’ (2024) so I guess now she has run out of names she needed something new.

Her 2019 song ‘Moral of the Story’, featured in the Netflix movie ‘To All The Boys: PS I Love You’ (2020) was co-produced by Finneas.

Finneas is the brother, co-writer and producer of Billy Eilish and the son of actress Maggie Baird.

We will be hearing the first music from The Favor later this week.

We made a band. It’s called The Favors. Announcing our new album, The Dream, out September 19. Debut single, “The Little Mess You Made”, Friday, June 6. We deeply loved making this music together in secret and can’t wait for it to finally make it’s way to you

