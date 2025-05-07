Rapper Illy Places Jim Chalmers Of His Guest List With +100 Friends - Noise11.com

Dr Jim Chalmers, the newly elected and returned Treasurer of Australia, can take 100 of his mates to the Illy concert in Canberra in August.

When Dr Chalmers, the member for Rankin in the outer suburbs of Brisbane, was asked about his favourite song. “The one I listen to most while doing something substantial is a track by Illy with a Notorious B.I.G. sample in it, called ‘Same Number Same Hood’ and I listen to that a lot. I listened to that today actually”.

Illy posted to his socials “Somebody tell AUSTRALIA’S TREASURER that I’ve got him +100 on the door for my Canberra show in August”.

Jim Chalmers was easily returned to his seat with 66.04% of the two party preferred vote and an increased 6.95% swing to him against the Spud Party.

Illy ‘Same Number Same Hood’ was from Illy’s second studio album ‘The Chase’ released in 2010.

The song samples Notorious B.I.G. 1994 track ‘Juicy’.

