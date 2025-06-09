 Finneas Tear-Gassed During Los Angeles Protest - Noise11.com
Finneas Tear-Gassed During Los Angeles Protest

by Music-News.com on June 10, 2025

in News

Finneas has claimed that he was tear-gassed by the National Guard at a “very peaceful” protest in Los Angeles.

The brother of Billie Eilish took to social media to detail his experience, sharing his message to more than four million followers on Instagram.

“Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown – they’re inciting this.”

The musician had attended a protest against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department’s operations in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The protests, which began on Friday and carried on through until Sunday, saw numerous people stage a peaceful demonstration, campaigning against ICE’s raids of several workplaces in Los Angeles for alleged immigration violations.

President Donald Trump authorised the deployment of the National Guard in response.

On Sunday, Finneas wrote on an Instagram Story: “Fuck ICE.”

His next post saw him repost a message to National Guard and military personnel who do not wish to partake in Trump’s order: “If you are National Guard or Active Duty military and you are being ordered to violate the Constitutional rights of US citizens, then this is the number to the GI Rights Hotline. There is support, you don’t have to go through with it.”

