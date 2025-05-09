 The Teskey Brothers To Release Hammersmith Apollo Live Album - Noise11.com
The Teskey Brothers by Ben Houdijk supplied by Mushroom

The Teskey Brothers To Release Hammersmith Apollo Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2025

in News

In 2024 The Teskey Brothers played three sold out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

The album ‘Live At The Hammersmith Apollo’ was recorded entirely to tape, in the same room live albums by Bruce Springsteen (’75) and David Bowie (Ziggy Stardust ’73) were made.

Sam Teskey said, “To go from playing to 30 people at The Slaughtered Lamb, to three nights at the Apollo, it’s quite a special thing. This live record, for us, really collects that experience and bottles it up in one little neat package. There’s something about historical venues like Apollo where so much good energy somehow gets captured in the walls. And it’s a bit hard to describe, the great mystery of these things, but that’s why we went back there for three nights, hit record and tried to capture that feeling.”

Watch ‘Try a Little Tenderness’:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Sam Teskey:

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Hammersmith Apollo
Out Friday July 11 via Mushroom Music

DIGITAL & CD TRACKLIST
1. Man Of The Universe
2. Oceans Of Emotions
3. Take My Heart
4. London Bridge
5. Carry Me Home
6. Paint My Heart
7. What Will Be
8. Try A Little Tenderness
9. Forever You And Me
10. I’m Leaving

VINYL TRACKLIST

Side A
Man Of The Universe
Oceans Of Emotions
Take My Heart
London Bridge
Carry Me Home

Side B
What Will Be
Forever You And Me
I’m Leaving

