Tropical Fu*k Storm Have a New Song, an Album Release Dates and A New Tour To Do - Noise11.com

Tropical Fu*k Storm will release their fourth album ‘Fairyland Codex’ on June 20 and that means they are back touring.

Australian dates for Tropical Fu*k Storm start in June. This will kick off a world tour with dates including stops at End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, with legs across North America in parts of the summer and fall, and plans to perform as part of the Ice Cream Floats Cruise presented by Modest Mouse in early 2026.

So first, Australian dates:

Fri 6 Jun The Forum Melbourne VIC

Fri 7 Nov Torquay Hotel Torquay VIC

Sat 8 Nov Archies Creek Tavern Archies Creek VIC

Sun 9 Nov Theatre Royale Castlemaine VIC

Thurs 13 Nov The Gov Adelaide SA

Fri 14 Nov The Rechabite Perth WA

Fri 21 Nov Marrickville Bowlo Sydney NSW

Sun 23 Nov Hamilton Station Newcastle NSW

Ahead of the album there is a brand new song ‘Teeth Marche’. “Two languages jammed together, clutching at sense like the rest of the world. Marché: market, marché: walk, teeth: les dents, marcia marcia marcia: the Brady bunch. The Teeth Market, the Teeth Walk, our attempt at a laid back wonky jam which contemplates a vision of plunder that is played out in romance, in a climate emergency, in murderous political zeniths- those who take, take, take, lick their lips and want more,” says Erica Dunn.

Tropical Fu*k Storm was formed in Melbourne in 2017 by Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitshin of The Drones.

‘Fairytale Codex’ has a four-year gap since the previous album ‘Deep States’. It is the longest gap between the four Tropic Fu*k Storm albums. In 2024 however, there was the live album ‘Inflatable Graveyard’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook