 Tropical Fu*k Storm Have a New Song, an Album Release Dates and A New Tour To Do - Noise11.com
Tropical Fuck Storm by Jamie Wdziekonski

Tropical Fu*k Storm by Jamie Wdziekonski

Tropical Fu*k Storm Have a New Song, an Album Release Dates and A New Tour To Do

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2025

in News

Tropical Fu*k Storm will release their fourth album ‘Fairyland Codex’ on June 20 and that means they are back touring.

Australian dates for Tropical Fu*k Storm start in June. This will kick off a world tour with dates including stops at End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, with legs across North America in parts of the summer and fall, and plans to perform as part of the Ice Cream Floats Cruise presented by Modest Mouse in early 2026.

So first, Australian dates:

Fri 6 Jun The Forum Melbourne VIC
Fri 7 Nov Torquay Hotel Torquay VIC
Sat 8 Nov Archies Creek Tavern Archies Creek VIC
Sun 9 Nov Theatre Royale Castlemaine VIC
Thurs 13 Nov The Gov Adelaide SA
Fri 14 Nov The Rechabite Perth WA
Fri 21 Nov Marrickville Bowlo Sydney NSW
Sun 23 Nov Hamilton Station Newcastle NSW

Ahead of the album there is a brand new song ‘Teeth Marche’. “Two languages jammed together, clutching at sense like the rest of the world. Marché: market, marché: walk, teeth: les dents, marcia marcia marcia: the Brady bunch. The Teeth Market, the Teeth Walk, our attempt at a laid back wonky jam which contemplates a vision of plunder that is played out in romance, in a climate emergency, in murderous political zeniths- those who take, take, take, lick their lips and want more,” says Erica Dunn.

Tropical Fu*k Storm was formed in Melbourne in 2017 by Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitshin of The Drones.

‘Fairytale Codex’ has a four-year gap since the previous album ‘Deep States’. It is the longest gap between the four Tropic Fu*k Storm albums. In 2024 however, there was the live album ‘Inflatable Graveyard’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Yungblud
Yungblud Contemplated Career Into Politics

Yungblud has contemplated becoming a politician. Yungblud has built an inclusive community of fans and does what he can to "provide some good somewhere", so it's no surprise that the thought of being a politician crossed his mind.

May 13, 2025
The Teskey Brothers by Ben Houdijk supplied by Mushroom
The Teskey Brothers To Release Hammersmith Apollo Live Album

In 2024 The Teskey Brothers played three sold out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

May 9, 2025
Illy
Rapper Illy Places Jim Chalmers Of His Guest List With +100 Friends

Dr Jim Chalmers, the newly elected and returned Treasurer of Australia, can take 100 of his mates to the Illy concert in Canberra in August.

May 7, 2025
Lorde Virgin
Lorde Premieres Notorious New York Filmed Video for ‘What Was That’

Lorde has released the music video for ‘What Was That’, the first preview of her upcoming fourth album ‘Virgin’.

May 6, 2025
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty
Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices

Samantha Fish is back on the road heading through Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri this week but with the new album ‘Paper Doll’ out now for 2025, Samantha has had to make a few sacrifices to the setlist to include the new music.

May 5, 2025
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Plays Surprise First Appearance In Two Years

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the stage for the first time in nearly two years at a charity gig in his native Scotland.

May 4, 2025
Anderson Paak
Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Are Working Together

Anderson .Paak is working on new music with Mariah Carey.

May 3, 2025