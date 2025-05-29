Tash Sultana Releases Return To The Roots EP With Guest City and Colour - Noise11.com

Tash Sultana’s six track ‘Return To The Roots’ has been released. City and Colour join her for ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ and there’s another five tracks to get into.

Tash says, “My goal for Return to the Roots EP was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art.”

A video for ‘Kiss The Sky’ dropped this week:

RETURN TO THE ROOTS EP TRACKLISTING:

Milk & Honey

Kiss The Sky

Hazard To Myself

Hold On

Unleash The Rage

Ain’t It Kinda Funny Ft. City And Colour

Tash Sultana ‘Return To The Roots’ Us Tour

Tueday June 10 |

The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park , San Diego

Wednesday June 11 |

Hard Rock Live

Sacramento , Wheatland

Friday June 13 |

The Masonic, San Francisco

Saturday June 14 |

The Novo , Los Angeles

Sunday June 15 |

The Van Buren , Phoenix

Tuesday June 17 |

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factor , Irving

Wednesday June 18 |

Bayou Music Centre , Houston

Friday June 20 |

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Saturday June 21 |

Dillon Amphitheater, Dillon

