 Tash Sultana Releases Return To The Roots EP With Guest City and Colour - Noise11.com
Tash Sultana photo by Giulia McGauran

Tash Sultana photo by Giulia McGauran

Tash Sultana Releases Return To The Roots EP With Guest City and Colour

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2025

in News

Tash Sultana’s six track ‘Return To The Roots’ has been released. City and Colour join her for ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ and there’s another five tracks to get into.

Tash says, “My goal for Return to the Roots EP was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art.”

A video for ‘Kiss The Sky’ dropped this week:

RETURN TO THE ROOTS EP TRACKLISTING:
Milk & Honey
Kiss The Sky
Hazard To Myself
Hold On
Unleash The Rage
Ain’t It Kinda Funny Ft. City And Colour

Tash Sultana ‘Return To The Roots’ Us Tour

Tueday June 10 |
The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park , San Diego

Wednesday June 11 |
Hard Rock Live
Sacramento , Wheatland

Friday June 13 |
The Masonic, San Francisco

Saturday June 14 |
The Novo , Los Angeles

Sunday June 15 |
The Van Buren , Phoenix

Tuesday June 17 |
The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factor , Irving

Wednesday June 18 |
Bayou Music Centre , Houston

Friday June 20 |
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Saturday June 21 |
Dillon Amphitheater, Dillon

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Red Hot Chili Peppers Im With You
Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist John Klinghoffer Avoid Jail For Manslaughter Charge

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has avoided jail for vehicular manslaughter in a plea deal.

21 hours ago
Tropical Fuck Storm by Jamie Wdziekonski
Tropical Fu*k Storm Have a New Song, an Album Release Dates and A New Tour To Do

Tropical Fu*k Storm will release their fourth album ‘Fairyland Codex’ on June 20 and that means they are back touring.

2 days ago
Yungblud
Yungblud Contemplated Career Into Politics

Yungblud has contemplated becoming a politician. Yungblud has built an inclusive community of fans and does what he can to "provide some good somewhere", so it's no surprise that the thought of being a politician crossed his mind.

May 13, 2025
The Teskey Brothers by Ben Houdijk supplied by Mushroom
The Teskey Brothers To Release Hammersmith Apollo Live Album

In 2024 The Teskey Brothers played three sold out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

May 9, 2025
Illy
Rapper Illy Places Jim Chalmers Of His Guest List With +100 Friends

Dr Jim Chalmers, the newly elected and returned Treasurer of Australia, can take 100 of his mates to the Illy concert in Canberra in August.

May 7, 2025
Lorde Virgin
Lorde Premieres Notorious New York Filmed Video for ‘What Was That’

Lorde has released the music video for ‘What Was That’, the first preview of her upcoming fourth album ‘Virgin’.

May 6, 2025
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty
Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices

Samantha Fish is back on the road heading through Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri this week but with the new album ‘Paper Doll’ out now for 2025, Samantha has had to make a few sacrifices to the setlist to include the new music.

May 5, 2025