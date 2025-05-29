Tash Sultana Releases Return To The Roots EP With Guest City and Colour - Noise11.com

Tash Sultana’s six track ‘Return To The Roots’ has been released. City and Colour join her for ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ and there’s another five tracks to get into.
Tash says, “My goal for Return to the Roots EP was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art.”
A video for ‘Kiss The Sky’ dropped this week:
RETURN TO THE ROOTS EP TRACKLISTING:
Milk & Honey
Kiss The Sky
Hazard To Myself
Hold On
Unleash The Rage
Ain’t It Kinda Funny Ft. City And Colour
Tash Sultana ‘Return To The Roots’ Us Tour
Tueday June 10 |
The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park , San Diego
Wednesday June 11 |
Hard Rock Live
Sacramento , Wheatland
Friday June 13 |
The Masonic, San Francisco
Saturday June 14 |
The Novo , Los Angeles
Sunday June 15 |
The Van Buren , Phoenix
Tuesday June 17 |
The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factor , Irving
Wednesday June 18 |
Bayou Music Centre , Houston
Friday June 20 |
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Saturday June 21 |
Dillon Amphitheater, Dillon
