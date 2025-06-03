GayC/DC Premiere ‘Gay Boy Boogie’ with a Touch of Twisted Sister - Noise11.com

So anyway, there is this band from Los Angeles called GayC/DC that has been around since 2013 and is now getting some traction with their new song ‘Gay Boy Boogie’, a nod to AC/DC’s 1977 Let There Be Rock anthem ‘Bad Boy Boogie’.

The video for ‘Gay Boy Boogie’ pays homage to Twisted Sister’s old ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ video. Dee Snider of Twisted Sister loved it. He posted “I think its great” on his socials.

“This was our love letter to Twisted Sister and homage to director Marty Callner but with a GayC/DC twist,” says drummer Brian Welch.

GayC/DC was founded by Christopher Freeman (who also plays bass for Pansy Division) and drummer Brian Welch, with bassist Glen Pavan, Patrick Goodwin on guitar and Steve McKnight on lead guitar.

AC/DC’s ‘Bad Boy Boogie’ came from their fourth Australian/third American album ‘Let There Be Rock’.

