Fanny Lumsden Releases Her Cover of Gotye’s ‘Something That I Used To Know’ - Noise11.com

Fanny Lumsden’s cover of Gotye’s ‘Something That I Used To Know’ got a lot of attention in 2024. So much so that Fanny has decided to release her version.

Fanny said in a statement, “After doing our own version of Somebody That I Used To Know on ABC’s Spicks and Specks last year, we started adding it to our live show, and have loved playing around with it so much that we thought it about time we recorded it! It’s the first song that has my whole live touring band on it, and it makes me so happy that each of these people I spend so much time with on the road, brought a little of themselves to the song. We also wanted to feature the harmonies, which are a big thing for us live.”

The video was filmed in the Upper Murray and directed by Fanny and Dan Stanley Freeman. “We got the band up early when they were down to play the Man From Snowy River Festival and went up on top on the hill and shot it in 1.5 hours,” Fanny said.

Wouter De Backer (aka Gotye) is the Melbourne singer songwriter. De Backer is a member of The Basics, the Melbourne based band that released five albums from 2003 to 2019. The most recent album ‘B.A.S.I.C’ (2019) was mainly old rock and roll covers and some original songs.

As Gotye, De Backer has released three solo albums ‘Boardface’ (2003), ‘Like Drawing Blood’ (2006) and ‘Making Mirrors’ (2011).

‘Making Mirrors’ contained ‘Something That I Used To Know’ (no. 1 Aus, no. 4 UK and no. 6 USA). The album earned him a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2013.

FANNY LUMSDEN – 2025 TOUR DATES

Sat June 7 Music in the Mulga Festival, Thargomindah QLD

Fri July 25 TOGETHER AGAIN Festival, Bolesworth, England

Sat July 26 Brudanell Club, Leeds, England

Sun July 27 Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow, Scotland

Thurs July 31 Belladrum Festival, Inverness, Scotland

Fri Aug 1 Arisaig Hall – Country Halls Tour, Arisaig, Scotland

Sat Aug 2 Balquhidder Hall – Country Halls Tour, Balquhidder, Scotland

Sun Aug 3 Three Villages Hall – Country Halls Tour, Arrochar, Scotland

Fri Aug 8 Galway, Ireland

Sat Aug 9 De Barras, Clonakilty, Ireland

Sun Aug 10 Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

Tues Aug 12 YES (PINK ROOM), Manchester, England

Wed Aug 13 Oslo, London, England

Thurs Aug 14 The Exchange, Bristol, England

Fri Aug 15 Beautiful Days Festival, Devon, England

Sat Aug 16 Country Calling Festival, Essex, England

Sun Aug 17 Komedia Studio, Brighton, England

Wed Aug 20 Vinyl Café, York, England (acoustic show)

Thurs Aug 21 Solfest, Cumbria, England

Fri Aug 22 Greenbelt Festival, Kettering, England

Sat Aug 23 The Long Road Festival, Lutterworth, England

****

Tues Aug 26 Perth – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Fri Aug 29 Brisbane – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Sat Aug 30 Sydney – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Sun Aug 31 Gympie – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Tues Sept 2 Hobart – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Thurs Sept 4 Adelaide – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Sat Sept 6 Melbourne – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Sun Sept 7 Melbourne – with Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams

Sat Oct 10 Savannah in the Round Festival, Mareeba, QLD