David Byrne Joins Olivia Rodrigo at Governor's Ball in New York - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans by bringing new wave legend David Byrne on stage with her at the Governors Ball festival in New York on Saturday night.

Byrne joined Rodrigo on stage to perform a rendition of his band’s 1983 hit Burning Down the House – sending fans into raptures.

The two musicians also wore matching outfits with Rodrigo sporting an all-red bra and short set while Byrne, famed for his quirky dress sense, wore a white T-shirt and red overalls.

The pair sung the lyrics to the beloved ’80s track while sharing eccentric dance routines on stage amid a Rodrigo set that closed a day that was hit by weather delays at the event at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

Rodrigo will soon be heading to the U.K. to headline Glastonbury 2025, before crossing back over the Atlantic for a Lollapalooza spot.

