360 To Release First Album in Eight Years - Noise11.com

Melbourne rapper 360 has reactivated for his first album since 2017’s ‘Vintage Modern’. ‘Out of the Blue’ will be 360’s first album in eight years.

“It’s been really exciting to start releasing new music,” shares 360. “I’ve spent most of my career releasing albums whilst struggling with mental health issues and addiction, so to be in a healthy and happy place whilst putting this out has been exhilarating. I’ve finally let go of the need for others approval, where it used to dictate how i would operate in every aspect of my life. It’s very liberating,” Matt Cowell (aka 360) said in a statement.

Check out the preview track ‘Save My Soul’.

360 will tour the new album with special guest Pez. He said, “I’m so keen to be back touring in general,” shares 360, “but to have PEZ with me on the Out Of The Blue Tour feels special too. We’ve reconnected so much over the last year or two and the fans will be able to see that. Expect a lot of energy and also for the live show to tell a bit of a story of my life.”

360 – UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRI 18 JUL | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+

SAT 19 JUL | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART TAS | LIC/AA

FRI 25 JUL | METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY NSW | 18+

SAT 26 JUL | FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | AA

FRI 01 AUG | HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE SA | 18+

SAT 02 AUG | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

