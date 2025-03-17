 360 To Release First Album in Eight Years - Noise11.com
360 photo by Michelle G Hunder

360 photo by Michelle G Hunder

360 To Release First Album in Eight Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2025

in News

Melbourne rapper 360 has reactivated for his first album since 2017’s ‘Vintage Modern’. ‘Out of the Blue’ will be 360’s first album in eight years.

“It’s been really exciting to start releasing new music,” shares 360. “I’ve spent most of my career releasing albums whilst struggling with mental health issues and addiction, so to be in a healthy and happy place whilst putting this out has been exhilarating. I’ve finally let go of the need for others approval, where it used to dictate how i would operate in every aspect of my life. It’s very liberating,” Matt Cowell (aka 360) said in a statement.

Check out the preview track ‘Save My Soul’.

360 will tour the new album with special guest Pez. He said, “I’m so keen to be back touring in general,” shares 360, “but to have PEZ with me on the Out Of The Blue Tour feels special too. We’ve reconnected so much over the last year or two and the fans will be able to see that. Expect a lot of energy and also for the live show to tell a bit of a story of my life.”

360 – UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRI 18 JUL | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+

SAT 19 JUL | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART TAS | LIC/AA

FRI 25 JUL | METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY NSW | 18+

SAT 26 JUL | FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | AA

FRI 01 AUG | HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE SA | 18+

SAT 02 AUG | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Cat Power
Cat Power Does Dylan At Festival Hall

When Bob Dylan played Festival Hall on April 19th and 20th in 1966, it was standing room only, fast forward to tonight’s show almost 59 years later and it’s a fully seated affair, with comfy cushioned seats and bougie carpet.

1 hour ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cat Empire To Perform Free Concert In Melbourne On Saturday

The Cat Empire will perform a free concert of Federation Square in Melbourne on Saturday 22 March to launch the new album ‘Bird of Paradise’.

3 hours ago
Steven Wilson, Noise11, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Steven Wilson To Tour Australia in November

Steven Wilson will return to Australia for his fourth Australian tour in November 2025.

2 days ago
Pete Murray by Ian Laidlaw
Pete Murray Shares New Song ‘I Am Fire’

Pete Murray has a new song ‘I Am Fire’ and a stack of dates to follow.

3 days ago
Eli 'Paperboy' Reed
Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘Walkin’ and Talkin’ and Other Smash Hits’

It has been 20 years since the first Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed album ‘Walkin’ and Talkin’ and Other Smash Hits’ and a 20th anniversary 3CD expanded edition is on the way.

4 days ago
Bloc Party
Bloc Party To Return To Australia and New Zealand in August

Bloc Party are coming back to Australia and New Zealand with Young The Giant in August 2025.

4 days ago
Disturbed 2000
Disturbed To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Sickness’

Disturbed with mark the 25th anniversary of the debut album ‘The Sickness’ with an expanded 3CD, 1 LP box set with demos, b-sides and a 14 track concert to be released on 21 Match 2025.

5 days ago