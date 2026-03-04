Bliss N Eso Cancel Sydney Show Amid Eso's Recovery - Noise11.com

Australian hip-hop trio Bliss N Eso have cancelled their Sydney performance at Twilight At Taronga, with Eso recovering from a recent hospitalisation overseas, the group has confirmed.
Bliss N Eso fans in Sydney will have to wait a little longer, with the group announcing the cancellation of their show at Taronga Zoo this Friday as Eso, real name Max MacKinnon, continues his recovery abroad. The band reassured followers that Eso is improving each day and expects to return to Australia soon.
In a statement to fans, Bliss N Eso wrote, “This one hurts 💔. We have to cancel our show at Taronga Zoo this Friday. Macka has been in hospital overseas this past week and isn’t cleared to fly yet. We’ve tried everything, but we simply can’t make it happen 💔. Ticket holders should have received an email about refunds. The good news is Macka is on the mend and improving every day. He’ll be back in Australia soon. As of now our Melbourne show at the Botanical Gardens on 15th of March is still going ahead. We will let you know if anything changes. Thank you for riding with us fam – it’s been a tough couple of weeks.”
This follows the earlier postponement of their Perth show on March 1 at the Ice Cream Factory, which is now rescheduled for March 20, with all tickets remaining valid. At this stage, the Melbourne concert at the Botanic Gardens is still planned to go ahead, though the band will continue to monitor Eso’s health closely.
Bliss N Eso have long held a distinctive place in Australian hip-hop, blending underground credibility with mainstream appeal over more than two decades. Formed in 2000, the trio comprises American-born MC Bliss, Australian rapper Eso, and Moroccan-born DJ Izm. Originally performing under the longer name Bliss N’ Esoterikizm, the group shortened it early in their career, signalling a shift towards a more accessible identity while retaining their lyrical depth.
The group’s early years coincided with a period when Australian hip-hop was still carving out a national identity. Bliss and Eso first connected as teenagers united by their love of hip-hop, at a time when the genre had limited presence on radio and in record stores. Their shared commitment laid the foundation for a career defined by persistence, grassroots touring, and a connection to local communities.
Bliss N Eso released their debut album, Flowers In The Pavement, in 2004, introducing their inventive style and socially conscious lyrics. This was followed by Day Of The Dog in 2006, which became the first Australian hip-hop release to debut inside the ARIA Top 50. Flying Colours in 2008 marked a major breakthrough, earning the group an ARIA Award for Best Urban Release and producing fan favourites including The Sea Is Rising and Eye Of The Storm.
The late 2000s and early 2010s saw Bliss N Eso achieve mainstream chart success while maintaining their live performance reputation. Running On Air debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2010, followed by another chart-topper, Circus In The Sky, in 2013. Their energetic stage shows have become central to their identity, highlighted by appearances at major festivals and national events, including Melbourne’s Sound Relief in 2009, which drew over 80,000 attendees.
The band’s journey has not been without challenges. In 2017, the tragic death of stunt performer Johann Ofner during the filming of Friend Like You delayed the release of their album Off The Grid and had a profound impact on the trio. Despite this, Bliss N Eso have continued to evolve creatively, with albums The Sun in 2021 and the dual releases The Moon (The Light Side) and The Moon (The Dark Side) in 2025 reinforcing their reputation for blending introspective lyricism with crowd-pleasing performances.
Eso has also pursued solo projects as Esoterik, releasing My Astral Plane in 2018, further demonstrating his versatility as an artist. The strong bond between the group and their audience has been evident during this period of health challenges, with fans across Australia expressing overwhelming support for Eso’s recovery.
For now, the focus remains on Eso regaining full health, with Bliss N Eso emphasising gratitude for their fans’ patience and support. Once he has recovered, the group expects to resume touring and performing across the country.
