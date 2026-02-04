YNG Martyr Reimagines Since You Been Gone With Bass-Heavy Club Focus - Noise11.com

The Melbourne artist YNG Martyr flips a defining 00s pop anthem into a modern, sub-driven release shaped by fan demand and global momentum

by Paul Cashmere

YNG Martyr has taken one of the most recognisable pop songs of the 2000s and rebuilt it for a new generation of speakers, crowds and late-night energy. His rework of Kelly Clarkson’s Since You Been Gone pushes the familiar chorus into a bass-heavy, metallic framework designed to hit hardest at full volume.

The track was created in Los Angeles during a session with longtime collaborator Reyko!, beginning as an experiment rather than a planned single. What emerged was a dense, low-end driven version that recontextualises the emotional release at the heart of the original into something physical and immediate. It is engineered for movement, whether that is a packed club floor, a gym session or a festival crowd looking for impact.

Martyr describes the song as direct and unfiltered in its intent. The core message centres on cutting a toxic presence out of your life and regaining clarity and momentum. The familiar refrain is reframed as a statement of control and self-belief, a feeling of being sharper and more locked in once the weight is removed. The emotional tone leans into confidence and release, channelled through production that prioritises force and atmosphere.

Initially, the track was never meant for release. Momentum shifted after Martyr shared a short snippet with his Discord community, captioned casually with the suggestion it might never drop. The response was immediate. Fans pushed back hard, making it clear the track resonated and deserved an official release. That reaction ultimately tipped the balance and turned a studio experiment into a finished single.

The official video for Since You Been Gone extends the track’s intensity into a visual setting. Shot with director Josh Davis in Los Angeles, the clip leans into a raw, cinematic aesthetic shaped by years of filming independent artists and creatives. Editor Nitetive brings sharp cuts and glitch-leaning effects that mirror the chaos and impact of the track, creating a visual experience designed for the same feeds where Martyr’s audience lives.

The release marks the fourth single from YNG Martyr’s upcoming album Chalant, following Milkshakes, Uh-Huh, and Geekd. Across the project, Martyr steps away from constructed mystique in favour of a more open, front-footed approach. The material reflects where he is now, both personally and creatively, and continues to refine a sound that has proven its reach on a global scale.

Martyr’s rise has been anything but conventional. Born Seaton Rogers in North Queensland and now based in Melbourne, he is part of a growing wave of First Nations artists shaping contemporary Australian hip-hop. His Wiradjuri heritage traces back to Mudgee, and his story includes a hard reset at 17 after a near-fatal overdose on a substance sold as LSD. He has been sober since, a turning point that continues to inform his focus and output.

With more than 350 million global streams, Martyr has built one of the most recognisable voices in Australian hip-hop. Breakout moments like Nike Ticks and Burr accelerated his reach, while Gleaming further expanded his audience worldwide. His unconventional marketing approach, including freestyling in online gaming chat rooms and tapping into meme culture, helped establish an early connection with listeners before major label backing followed. He signed with Warner Music Australia in 2022.

Beyond his own releases, Martyr’s influence has crossed into other worlds. In 2025, he wrote Still Humble for WWE champion Logan Paul, now used as one of the most recognisable entrance themes in professional wrestling. Brand partnerships, including a collaboration with Call Of Duty tied to the launch of Black Ops 6, have further extended his profile.

The new music is set to land on stage in a major way in 2026, with Martyr confirmed for high-profile appearances locally and internationally.

Tour Dates

March 7, Sydney, Rolling Loud

March 8, Melbourne, Rolling Loud

April 16, Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado, with Bbno$ and Oliver Tree

