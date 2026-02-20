Hilltop Hoods To Auction Rare Personal Archives For Children's Cancer Charity - Noise11.com

Australian Hip Hop Royalty Hilltop Hoods Have Opened Their Private Stash Of Memorabilia For An Online Auction Supporting Lion Hearts Learning As Their Sold Out National Tour Hits Adelaide

by Paul Cashmere

Hilltop Hoods are proving why they remain the most respected names in the Australian music industry, today announcing a massive online auction of their most prized personal possessions to support the South Australian charity Lion Hearts Learning.

Fresh from the opening night of their Never Coming Home national tour in Hobart, the trio consisting of Suffa, Pressure, and DJ Debris have spent time raiding their own garages and archives to find items previously thought to be lost to history. The auction is a direct effort to raise funds for children and families navigating the challenges of cancer and low immunity.

Among the standout items is the original Hilltop Hoods 2008 Big Day Out banner, a massive piece of festival history from the era when the group was cementing its status as a premier live act. Fans also have the chance to bid on DJ Debris’ personal Rane DJ mixer, used between 2000 and 2018 and famously featured in the Cosby Sweater music video.

The collection includes Suffa’s own The Great Expanse platinum plaque, celebrating the 2019 album that saw the group break the ARIA record for the most number one albums by an Australian band. Also up for grabs is an extremely rare, signed green vinyl of the 1997 EP Back Once Again, an out-of-print holy grail for collectors that represents the group’s earliest independent roots.

The connection to Lion Hearts Learning is deeply personal for the group. Suffa, also known as Matthew David Lambert, noted that childhood cancer has touched many families within their circle, including that of fellow member Pressure, Daniel Howe Smith. Every dollar raised will go toward creating safe spaces for immunocompromised children to play and learn.

The Hilltop Hoods story began in 1994 in the Adelaide suburb of Blackwood, known to locals as the “Hilltop.” Since those early days at Blackwood High School, they have evolved into a global force with ten ARIA awards and over 1.8 billion streams. Their 2003 breakthrough, The Calling, was the first Australian hip hop album to reach platinum status, fueled by the iconic anthem The Nosebleed Section.

The auction is live now and will run until Sunday 22 March at 8.30pm AEDT. Fans attending the two sold-out hometown shows at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre this weekend will be able to view several of the items in person at the venue.

While most dates on the Never Coming Home tour have long since sold out, final tickets remain for the second Sydney show at Qudos Bank Arena and the first Brisbane date at the Entertainment Centre. These shows feature special guest Aaradhna, appearing in place of Maverick Sabre.

For those looking to bid on everything from signed G-Shock collaborations to rare 12-inch Mic Felon vinyl, the auction can be accessed at lionheartslearning.com/hthauction.

Hilltop Hoods Never Coming Home National Tour

Sat 14 Feb, Hobart, Mystate Bank Arena

Fri 20 Feb, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Sat 21 Feb, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Fri 27 Feb, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sat 28 Feb, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Fri 6 Mar, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sat 7 Mar, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Fri 13 Mar, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Sat 14 Mar, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Sat 21 Mar, Perth, RAC Arena

